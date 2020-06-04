WATCH: Wanted Biker Assaults Child Posting George Floyd Flyers in Maryland

A video featuring a man getting off his bicycle to assault a child attempting to post protest flyers in the name of George Floyd went viral on Twitter. The alleged altercation took place in the Capital Crescent Trail on June 1, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police, near the Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda.

The Park Police tweeted, “We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Crescent Trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Please reference case number 20001297.”

In the video, you can hear those accompanying the child yelling, “Leave her alone” and “Do not touch her! She has nothing! Get off of her!” But the biker, with a flyer in his left hand, approaches the young girl and forcibly rips another flyer from her hand.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

While the guy taking video of the altercation tells the biker to “get out of here,” the man then grabs his bike and rushes toward him until the videographer falls into the bushes.

The group of people who posted this video on social media told ABC 7 that they were putting up flyers the read, “Killer Cops Will Not Go Free – Text ‘Floyd to 55156.'”

Twitter Users are Trying to Help Police Identify the Biker in the Video

Meanwhile in Bethesda MD, a wealthy enclave outside DC…a man assaults a child for putting up anti-racist signs. The park police are now looking for him. https://t.co/wZMguHtIbz — Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) June 4, 2020

The video continued to rack up views while the term “Bethesda, MD” started trending on Twitter. Users online are looking for help in identifying the violent biker from Bethesda, which is located six miles outside of Washington, D.C., just northwest of the nation’s capital.

Attorney Star Jones tweeted, “Twitter please find out his name. My family lives in Maryland & Lord knows if he had pulled this on my sister & her child, she would be wearing an orange suit & he’d be dead.”

Another concerned Twitter member wrote, “This disgusting CREEP in Bethesda, MD had the audacity to assault a little girl who was putting up George Floyd signs. PLEASE help identify this a**hole. Twitter, do your thing.”

Since the video started going viral on Thursday, it has amassed nearly 1 million views.

The Looting Amid George Floyd Protests Has Caused Numerous Locals Businesses to Board Up

A huge peaceful turnout for the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Bethesda, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/4RJRiYZ4Yi — Snowball Monkey (@SnowballMonkee) June 2, 2020

Video and photos shared on social media show that there have been numerous peaceful protests in Bethesda since the death of George Floyd. Montgomery Councilmember Will Jawando, who was in attendance at multiple rallies throughout the area told FOX 5 on Wednesday, ”People are literally dying as a result of racism whether it’s a knee on the neck, in the case of George Floyd. Whether it’s someone not getting treatment in a hospital. Whether it’s being hit by a bus because your community doesn’t have sidewalks. This racism is embedded in every system, in every structure.”

However, the D.C. suburb, like many other major cities across America, has not been immune to attacks of looters.

Aveda Salon & Spa placed a handful of fliers on its boarded-up storefront. They read, "We support George Floyd. #Justice." Last night, Montgomery County Police had a strong presence in Downtown Bethesda, just in case looters decided to strike. pic.twitter.com/1rHADQVUqV — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 4, 2020

On June 1, ABC 7 reporter Kevin Lewis tweeted, “Multiple suspects broke into the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. It happened around 11p. Police quickly responded to the burglary call. The suspects, however, fled before officers arrived. This comes one night after looters targeted stores in Friendship Heights.”

