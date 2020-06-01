Rapper Tokyo Jetz Faces Backlash for George Floyd Comment

Tokyo Jetz has been receiving a lot of criticism online for a joke she made about George Floyd’s death in an Instagram video. Floyd died in Minneapolis in police custody on May 25 in a horrific incident that was captured on video. After the video was widely shared on social media, people took to the streets in cities across the country to protest.

On the morning of June 1, an Atlanta hairstylist with the username Iamhairphysician posted a video on their Instagram story, which showed the 25-year-old Jetz making an insensitive joke about Floyd’s death. In the video, Jetz puts the hairstylist in a brief headlock before saying, “I’ma George Floyd your motherf**king a**.”

The video was captured and shared on Twitter:

Jetz is a rapper from Jacksonville, Florida, known for songs like “No Problem” and “Six Flags.” She was signed by T.I. to Grand Hustle in 2016, according to her Spotify bio.

Jetz Later Issued an Apology After Receiving Criticism About the Joke

Jetz posted an apology to Instagram a few hours later, along with the caption: “I’m sorry, I messed up big time. Nothing excuses what I’ve said and done, but I do really want everyone to know I’m not proud of it and sincerely apologize.”

In the video, Jetz says, “There’s no excuse. That’s not what this is at all.” She says she’s not doing the video to get sympathy, because “what I did was wrong as hell.” Jetz says she wants to apologize to family and people on the front line and those who are standing up. She says that “at any given moment it could be me that needs somebody to stand up for me. It could be [my son], it could be anybody around me.”

Jetz says that she made a bad decision by joking about the situation and she’s embarrassed by her actions. She tearfully adds that she didn’t need anyone to tell her she was wrong, because “I know right from wrong. I know I was dead a** wrong. Like I said there’s no excuse for it.”

Jetz Was Blasted on Twitter for the Joke, With Many Saying She Should Be ‘Canceled’

Jetz received significant criticism on social media for the joke, with many saying the rapper should be canceled. One person said: “Tokyo Jetz, a black woman, with a black son, made a George Floyd joke, while choking someone, on instagram for the world to see. how disgusting can you be…” Another added: “Tokyo jetz really disappointed me , that’s not ok at all f**k that apology.” Another Twitter user didn’t like the apology, saying: “Save the tears girl! Look at you TokyoJetz ruining a career that barely got off the ground by being insensitive. Fake a** tears.”

One person tweeted: “Last week Tokyo Jetz was on here exposing black men who hate black women … this week she is making fun of the murder of a black man. Whew. I cant keep up.” Another user posted: “Tokyo Jetz could’ve said literally anything else, I just don’t get it.”

