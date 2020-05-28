Washington High School Coach’s George Floyd Facebook Post Sparks Outrage

On May 25, a Minnesota man named George Floyd died in police custody in a harrowing incident that was captured on video and shared on social media. The video showed a Minneapolis Police Officer identified as Derek Chauvin putting his knee on the back of Floyd’s head and neck during the arrest. Floyd pleaded with him to stop as he couldn’t breathe, and he eventually went silent as people begged Chauvin and the other three officers present to check on him. A short time after, Floyd was pronounced dead.

People have taken to social media to express shock and outrage at the police actions, and vigils in the streets turned into protests. Dave Hollenbeck had a different message to share, however, and posted a photo to Facebook of himself on the ground with a knee in the back of his neck, smiling and showing the camera a thumbs up. He added the caption: “This is for all the race baiters and people that don’t What they’re talking about when they’re saying that this could kill you.”

He then shared the image again with the caption: “Not dead yet I’m doing this for [our] police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people.. Wake up America.”

The Facebook post is no longer available, but a screenshot of it is available on reporter Michael Spears’ Twitter account:

“Not dead yet”: @BethelSD says it’s investigating this social media post of a first-year wrestling coach at Bethel High School who’s pictured with a knee pressed into his neck. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/sOcVCoSjoJ — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) May 27, 2020

The High School Where Hollenbeck Worked Is Investigating the Post

Hollenbeck’s Twitter account indicates that he works at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington as a wrestling coach. Many people contacted the school to let them know about the existence of the Facebook post. Doug Boyles, a Bethel School District spokesperson, told KIRO 7 in an email: “We are investigating the post. Dave Hollenbeck is not a teacher. This was his first year as a wrestling coach at Bethel High School. As wrestling season is over, he is not working for us right now.”

The Bethel School District also sent out an email to the entire district, according to Facebook posts. The email states that the post “was made on a personal Facebook page and the district is currently investigating.” It doesn’t name Hollenbeck, but says the district “takes issues like this very seriously.” The email also linked to the school district’s social media policy for staff.

Here’s a screenshot of the email:

Heavy reached out to Hollenbeck but did not immediately hear back.

