Jillian & Eric Wuestenberg Facing Felonious Assault Charges Following Chipotle Parking Lot Incident

Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg are facing felonious assault charges following an altercation in the Orion Township, Michigan, in which a gun was pulled on two Black people.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, the case was investigated by his office on July 2 and presented to the local prosecutor’s office. After prosecutors reviewed the investigation, both the driver and the passenger, the woman who was armed with the gun, have been arrested and charged with felony assault. The charge carries a potential sentence of up to 4 years in prison, Bouchard said. According to Bouchard, the man and woman, who are husband and wife, have not been arraigned, so he did not release their names. He said they were expected to be arraigned July 2, but were in custody pending that court appearance.

The suspects were later named as Jill and Eric Wuestenberg.

FULL Lake Orion Confrontation, White Woman Falsely Accused Of RacismTwitter user lying about what happened: https://twitter.com/makaysmith10/status/1278490110368120838 Source: https://www.detroitnews.com/videos/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/02/watch-angry-exchange-video-shows-gun-being-pulled-mom-teen-lake-orion/5362317002/ #LakeOrion #SelfDefense 2020-07-02T08:18:17Z

In the video, Jill Wuestenberg can be heard telling Takelia Hill, and her daughter, Makayla Green, 15, “You can’t just walking around calling people racist.” A widely shared version of the video was shared by Green’s aunt, Makay Smith, who described the video on her Twitter page as showing “another Karen.” The version of that video was viewed more than 6 million times.

Takelia Hill said in a now-deleted Facebook post about the incident, “So this is America….I’ve never in my life had a gun pulled out on me let alone two and while I had my three daughters I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.”

The Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis tweeted that Eric Wuestenberg had been fired from his job at Oakland University following the charges. Eric Wuestenberg’s profile has been deleted from the school’s website. A cached version of that page shows that he previously worked as the school’s coordinator of veteran support services.

