Orion Township, Michigan: Woman Pulls Gun on 2 Black People

A white woman pulled a gun on two black people, Takelia Hill, and her daughter, Makayla Green, 15, in Orion Township, Michigan, on the border with Lake Orion. According to the person who posted the most-viewed version of the video, Makay Smith, who identified herself as Makayla Green’s aunt, the standoff occurred around 8 p.m. on July 1 in a Chipotle parking lot. In the original posting, Smith referred to the woman who pulled the gun as “another Karen.” At the time of writing, the video has close to 6 million views.

Despite original reports that the incident occurred in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the Auburn Hills Police Department said in a statement that it did not occur in their jurisdiction.

Takelia Hill Said of the Video in a Facebook Post: ‘This Is America’

Takelia Hill said in a Facebook post about the incident, “So this is America….I’ve never in my life had a gun pulled out on me let alone two and while I had my three daughters I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.”

Hill told The Detroit News that her daughter was walking through the doors of the Chipotle restaurant when she moved out of the way to let the other woman out. Makayla Green told the website:

Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out. She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.

When Green called for her mother to come and help, Takelia Hill said that the woman was in her daughter’s face. The video begins after the altercation had begun. A man who was with the white woman joins in and asked Hill and Green, “Who the f*** do you think you guys are?” The man helped the woman into a car as Hill continues to berate the man. From inside the car, the woman in the car asks Hll, “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist… White people aren’t racist… I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist,” according to The Detroit News report.

The Woman Was Taken Into Custody by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

As the car backs up, Hill hits the back window as she worried he was going to hit her, she told The Detroit News. At that point, the woman jumped out of the car with a firearm and tells Hill and her daughter to, “Get away,” “Get the f*** back” and to “Back the f*** up.” Hill yells off-camera for someone to call the police. Hill also says,” She’s got the gun on me. She was about to hit me with the car. This is crazy! Trump [is] making it real comfortable.”

The Detroit News reports that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and that the woman was taken into custody. A photo on Takelia Hill’s Facebook page shows a woman who is looks like the woman in the video being led away by a sheriff’s deputy.

Makay Smith later wrote on her Twitter page saying that the woman in the video was taken into custody. Smith later said that the woman was “let go” but that the police took her guns away. Makay Smith went on, “They said they couldn’t arrest her because my niece mother hit there car (with her hand ) to stop them from hitting my niece!!! Justice needs to be served! This is white privilege.”

