Mike Adams Dead: Pro Life Activist & Political Columnist Dies at 55

Mike Adams, the former professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and pro-life writer, has died at the age of 55. Adams was found dead inside of his home in the Bayshore area of New Hanover County in North Carolina. Adams was formerly the Professor of the department of sociology and anthropology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Adams’ cause of death has not been made public.

Adams’ death was confirmed by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, via WECT News. Adams lived in the 300 block of Windsong Road.

According to Adams’ Twitter profile, he was a columnist at The Daily Wire and Town Hall.

Adams Had Recently Agreed to Retire on August 1

In June 2020, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Adams was to retire on August 1. Adams’ Facebook posts had attracted the ire of the school’s students and staff. On May 29, Adams tweeted, “This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” WECT reported at the time, “Many saw the use of the racially insensitive slave master term as offensive and demanded that he be fired by the university.”

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted about Adams’ words saying, “Ummm. @UNCWilmington. How do you employ this person?!? The racism and misogyny are atrocious. This feels like another change for Wilmington that the #OTHfam could make some noise about.” Bush starred in the show One Tree Hill, which was filmed in Wilmington.

On July 2, Port City Daily reported that the University of North Carolina Wilmington agreed to pay $500,000 in a settlement. As a result of the settlement, Adams agreed to retire from the school.

Adams Said His Teaching Interests Were: ‘First Amendment, Crime, Evidence Law & Criminal Procedure’

According to Adams’ resume, he received his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D from the University of Mississippi. Adams studied psychology and sociology, specializing in crime and deviance. On his resume, Adams described his research interests as “causes of delinquency, campus due process and free speech issues.” Adams listed his teaching interests as, “First amendment and crime, evidence law, criminal procedure.”

In 2000, Adams was named as the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s faculty member of the year. The school’s Pandion Society awarded Adams their Golden Seahawk award.

Adams received national media attention in 2016 when he was accused of bullying a Muslim LGBTQ student named Nada Merghani.

Adams Said He Was an Athiest & Democrat When He Joined the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Staff in 1993

On his Town Hall profile, Adams said that he was an atheist and Democrat when he joined the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s staff in 1993. The profile says that “a few years later” Adams “abandoned his atheism and also became a Republican.”

Adams first book, Welcome to the Ivory Tower of Babel, in 2004. His second book, Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts “Womyn” on Campus, in 2008. His third book, Letters to a Youn Progressive , came out in April 2013. The profile concludes by saying that thanks to his success in a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina Wilmington, “[Adams] spent most of the money on guns made by Browning, guitars made by Fender, and amps made by Mesa Boogie.”

