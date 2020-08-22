DNC Pledge of Allegiance: Was ‘Under God’ Omitted?

Rumors circulated on social media claiming the Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden removed “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, but those claims are incomplete.

Two videos circulated showing “under God” was left out of the Pledge of Allegiance at caucus meetings. However, the claim that the DNC took the phrase out of the Pledge of Allegiance is misleading.

Former U.S. Republican senatorial candidate Peggy Hubbard wrote a Facebook post saying the DNC omitted the phrase, a claim which gained traction when President Donald Trump repeated the claim on Twitter. While the phrase was left out twice in council meetings, it was said in full on the national stage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two Videos From the Democratic National Convention Show ‘Under God’ Left Out of Pledge at Council Meetings

NEW VIDEO: At the #DemocraticNationalConvention , LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words, "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus pic.twitter.com/2GIDcCMq1F — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

There were two council meetings in which some caucus members left out “under God” during recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance during individual meetings convened by allied groups. These meetings were the LGBTQ Caucus Meeting and the Muslim Delegates Assembly. The phrase was included during each night’s convention program on the national stage, videos show. The events were livestreamed and broadcast on national TV.

The DNC site indicates there were 30 events that took place Monday through Thursday, August 17 – 20, 2020. These events were led by council and caucus chairs including the Youth Council Meeting, Women’s Caucus Meeting and the Interfaith Council Meeting. Many of the events were held virtually. The convention took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The videos showing the omission were shared on Twitter by David Brody, chief political analyst at Christian Broadcasting Network.

“NEW VIDEO: At the #DemocraticNationalConvention , LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words, “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus,” Brody wrote.

NEW! Democrats leave out, "Under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ra4SX2cqNy — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

“NEW! Democrats leave out, ‘Under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump,” Brody wrote in an earlier tweet.

President Donald Trump Wrote on Twitter ‘Democrats Took the Word ‘God’ Out of the Pledge of Allegiance’

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday August 22, 2020, that “Democrats took the word ‘God’ out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democratic National Convention.” The claim is partly false. Two videos showed that “under God” was omitted from individual caucus meetings – the LGBTQ Caucus and the Muslim Delegates Assembly. However, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited in full on the national stage throughout the four-day event.

Joe Biden's grandchildren lead the Pledge of Allegiance on the first night of the #DemConvention. https://t.co/NFCK2ZqNNI pic.twitter.com/XCBFcxIVjQ — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden’s grandchildren led the Pledge of Allegiance on the first night of the DNC. Videos from nights two, three and four also show the Pledge of Allegiance said in full.

President Donald Trump’s tweet had 70,500 retweets and comments within nine hours and 184,500 likes.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” he wrote.

Former U.S. Republican senatorial candidate Peggy Hubbard wrote about the omission Thursday, August 20, 2020.

“The DNC Omitted, One Nation Under God. From the pledge of allegiance,” she wrote on Facebook. “It was thought to be offensive and may trigger some people.”

The post was flagged as “partly false information” by Facebook fact checkers. It had 1,200 shares on Saturday, August 20, 2020.

READ NEXT: Edward Snowden Now: Where Is the NSA Whistleblower Today in 2020?

