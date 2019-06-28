Joe Biden’s Daughters: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Joe Biden had two daughters, Ashley Biden, who is 38, and Naomi Biden, who died as a baby along with his first wife.

Naomi “Amy” Biden was the daughter of Joe Biden and Neila Hunter Biden. Neila and Naomi died in a car accident Dec. 18, 1972. Neila Biden was 30, and Naomi Biden was 13 months old. Their two sons, Hunter Biden and Beau Biden, were also injured in the crash. Biden had recently been elected to the U.S. Senate in Delaware when his young wife and baby died.

Ashley Blazer Biden is the daughter of Joe Biden and his second wife, Jill Biden. She was born on June 8, 1981. She is 38 years old. Ashley Biden has been married to husband Howard Krein since 2012.

Joe Biden announced his campaign for President of the United States April 25. He will debate on the second day of the first Democratic Presidential debate June 27 at 9 p.m. EST. The debate was split over two days because of the crowded pool of candidates seeking nomination to face off against President Donald Trump. Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009. He served as Vice President under President Barrack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Ashley Blazer Biden was executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, where she worked for seven years. She left her position in early March, shortly before her dad announced he was running for President April 25, according to Delaware Online.

She told The Washington Post she left her position to focus on her charitable clothing brand, Livelihood.

Biden has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ashley Biden is involved in her father’s campaign bid for President, although she told the Washington Post she is not officially working for the campaign.

She faced a minor scandal over allegations of drug abuse when she was in her teens. Ashley Biden ended up in tabloids for alleged drug abuse in 2009.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His First Daughter, Naomi Biden, Died As A Baby

Joe Biden carrying his sons Beau and Hunter in the Summer of 1972 along with his first wife, Neilia. [Photo via AP] pic.twitter.com/GhtfSL0TNZ — bernie lubell (@bernielubell) June 1, 2015

Naomi “Amy” Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter, died as a baby in a car accident along with his first wife, Neila Hunter Biden, Dec. 18, 1972. Neila Biden was 30, and Noami Biden was 13 months old.

Neila and Naomi were pronounced dead at the hospital. Joe and Neila’s sons, 2-year-old Hunter “Hunt” Biden and 3-year-old Joseph “Beau” Biden III were critically injured in the crash. According to Politico, Beau Biden suffered multiple broken bones and Hunter Biden suffered brain injuries doctors thought might be permanent.

The family was out buying a Christmas tree when their station wagon was broadsided by a truck carrying corn cobs. The force of the crash was so substantial that it sheared a rear tire and sent a rear door inside the back of the vehicle, Politico reported.

Joe Biden had just been elected to the U.S. Senate for Delaware at the time. He was interviewing prospective candidates for staff positions when he received the phone call about the crash, according to Politico.

He shared his story during a speech to loved ones of slain military service members in 2012, according to ABC.

“And just like you guys know by the tone of a phone call – you just knew, didn’t you?” he said. “You knew when they walked up the path. You knew when the call came. You knew. You just felt it in your bones something bad happened. And I knew. I don’t know how I knew. But the call said my wife was dead, my daughter was dead, and I wasn’t sure how my sons were going to make it.”

2. Ashley Biden Led Delaware Justice Center Before Campaign

Ashley Biden left her leadership role in the Delaware Center for Justice March 8, shortly before Joe Biden announced his campaign bid April 25. Her resignation drew speculation her father might announce his candidacy for President, according to Delaware Online.

Delaware Online quoted a Facebook post announcing her resignation, which appeared to have been deleted.

It said, “Together we have changed the landscape of justice reform, violence intervention, and victim services for the State of Delaware. I leave DCJ in capable hands, with a passionate and committed staff, a talented board and the infrastructure to continue to support DCJ’s vision. I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive and provide essential services to our community.”

The Delaware Center for Justice began as the Prisoner’s Aid Society in 1920 and evolved into an organization that assists people involved with the justice system in the state, according to their website.

It says, “What began as the Prisoner’s Aid Society in 1920 has evolved into an organization that currently serves both adults and youth who are justice-involved – transforming the delivery of justice in Delaware and implementing programs that facilitate fresh starts for victims of crime, youth at risk, and the incarcerated. We are a diverse staff with one vision – to continue the legacy of making a difference in Delaware.”

She told The Washington Post she left the Delaware Center for Justice to focus on her charitable clothing brand, Livelihood.

She appears to maintain some involvement with the organization. She posted at least twice about the Delaware Center for Justice’s annual convention. On May 7, she wrote “I’m so excited to come home for DCJ’s annual event next Thursday to honor my 2nd mama, Bebe Coker 👑…Dubard McGriff, and DCJ clients. It’s going to be a festive evening. I hope to see you there! Tickets are selling out so buy yours today! Show your support for 2nd chances and criminal justice reform.”

On April 10, she wrote, “Please support the Delaware Center for Justice at the annual celebration! Honoring Ms. Bebe Coker! I will be there + hope to see many of you there.”

She Launched A Charitable Fashion Brand

Ashley Blazer Biden told The Washington Post she left her leadership role at the Delaware Center for Justice to focus on her brand, Livelihood.

She founded the brand in 2017 as a charitable fashion brand with a goal of support criminal justice reform, improve childhood education and close the gap of economic disparity. The brand will later donate 10 percent of its sales to designated community organizations beginning with Riverside in Wilmington, Del., and Anacostia.

The brand’s logo is designed to commemorate her brother, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015. The logo is a stylized “LH” pierced by an arrow representing “we have to sometimes be pulled all the way down to shoot forward,” she told The Washington Post. “He was my bow. His cancer brought me to my knees. I had no choice but to shoot forward, keep going, keep aiming at my own dreams.”

Livelihood debuted in New York in 2017 as a pilot program with Gilt, an e-commerce site known for deals on designer merchandise. A party during Fashion Week celebrated the collaboration. Both Joe and Jill Biden attended. Ashley Biden and Gilt designed 3,400 hoodies, which sold out. Gilt donated $25,000 to the Livelihood Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation, according to The Washington Post.

“These issues have always been really important to me. It’s what I do and what I’m passionate about,” Biden told the Washington Post. “My career is about policy reform.”

She Is Not Officially Involved In Dad’s Presidential Campaign

Ashley Biden is not officially involved in her Joe Biden’s campaign for president, she told The Washington Post earlier this month.

She frequently posts on social media in support of her father, sharing Facebook posts including an article touting Biden for his early support of same-sex marriage and posts promoting campaign events.

Ashley Biden Faced A Scandal Over Drugs

Ashley Biden, Drugs, and the Real Cause for Outrage. Ashley Biden, 27-year-old daughter of Vice President Joe Biden. A “friend” attempted to sell a hidden-camera video allegedly showing Ashley snorting cocaine. Don’t ever bash the ⁦@POTUS⁩ family! https://t.co/L3zgA2kqDX — ✝️1RedCracker4Trump👩🏼‍🦰 (@1Cracker4) April 30, 2019

Ashley Biden faced a drug scandal in tabloids shortly after her father became Vice President stemming from allegations she used marijuana as a teenager. She was arrested for alleged marijuana possession as a teenager, but she was never charged. A person who described herself as Ashley Biden’s friend offered to sell the New York Post a video she claimed showed Ashley Biden snorting cocaine.

The scandal resurfaced after Joe Biden announced his run for President. The Washington Examiner compared his hard-line stance on drugs to his daughter’s alleged teen drug abuse, claiming he has a ‘double standard.’