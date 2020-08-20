Frank Cullotta, Former Chicago & Las Vegas Mobster, Dies at 81

Frank Cullotta, the former member of the Chicago Outfit and Las Vegas mobster, died on August 20 at the age of 81.

Cullotta’s death was confirmed through a video that was published on his official YouTube channel, Coffee With Cullotta. According to the video, Cullotta has been in the hospital during the last weeks of his life. Cullotta’s cause of death was not made public. A video that was published on the site on August 16 said that Cullotta was “not feeling well.”

Cullotta’s tales from his mobster life in Chicago and Las Vegas helped to inspire the movie, Casino.

Cullotta Has Confessed to Having People Killed on the Orders of Tony Spilotro

Frank Cullotta on 'Casino', Tony Spilotro, Killing Informants, Cooperating w/ Feds (Full Interview)In this VladTV full interview, Frank Cullotta sat down and spoke about a variety of topics. Cullotta talked about meeting Tony Spilotro, who was played by Joe Pesci in ‘Casino.’ Along with that, he noted how he formed the “Hole in the Wall Gang,” which was also depicted in ‘Casino.’ Cullotta then talked about cooperating with the feds after Tony Spilotro planned to take him out, and also said he doesn’t feel that he is a rat. From there, Cullotta detailed working with Martin Scorsese on ‘Casino.’ Watch above. 2020-06-30T15:48:43Z

In 1979, Cullotta, a native of Chicago, relocated to Las Vegas to join fellow mafia member Tony Spilotro. The group became known as The Hole in the Wall Gang.

In 1982, Cullotta became a government witness against Spilotro and other Las Vegas gangster after federal agents played him a tape featuring his former partner saying the gang needed “clean [their] dirty laundry,” according to a United Press International report from 1983. During the trial, Cullotta confessed to having killed people on Spilotro killed.

Cullotta Was Tecnhical Advisor on the Set of Casino & Appeared in a Small Role in the Movie

Frank Vincent Casino Lets Talk Turkey diamondsfrank vincent from goodfellas dealing diamonds in casino 2009-11-18T01:10:24Z

For the 1995 movie Casino, Cullotta was renamed Frank Marino and portrayed by Frank Vincent. Cullotta served as one of the film’s technical advisors and appeared in a small role. Cullotta told the Las Vegas Sun in 2015 that author Nicholas Pileggi, who penned the book the movie was based on, had told him there would not have been a Casino movie without Cullotta.

Cullotta Compared His Life in the Mafia to ‘Fighting a War’

Frank Cullotta LiveFrank Cullotta quickly let all perscribers know we will be live this Saturday again @2pm PST. 2020-07-23T22:48:02Z

When asked about killing people for a living, Cullotta told the Sun, “It’s like fighting a war. I hate to use the military as a comparison, but that’s how it felt; I was carrying out an order.” Cullotta said in the same interview that he often suffered tension headaches when he thought about his career in the mafia. He said, ” I used to have headaches all the time, from tension, and I don’t have headaches anymore. I’m clean today. I’m very clean.”

In July 2017, Cullotta was the subject of a Daily Beast feature that detailed his life as a tour guide in Las Vegas.

Cullotta co-authored two books about his life, 2007’s Cullotta: The Life of a Chicago Criminal, Las Vegas Mobster, Government Witness and 2017’s The Rise and Fall of a ‘Casino’ Mobster: The Tony Spilotro Story Through A Hitman’s Eyes. Cullotta told The Daily Beast that it was his literary partner, Denny Griffin, who worked with businessman Robert Allen who lobbied to have Cullotta’s tours approved by city officials.

While in the Witness Protection Program, Cullotta Lived in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas & Colorado

VideoVideo related to frank cullotta, former chicago & las vegas mobster, dies at 81

Following his departure from the mafia, Cullotta entered a witness protection program. Cullotta told Forbes in 2013 that he lived in Texas, Estes Park, Colorado, Biloxi and Gulfport, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama. Cullotta said that he was regularly moved around because of a contract that was put on his life.

