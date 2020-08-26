Hurricane Laura Storm Surge: All the Photos & Videos You Need to See

Hurricane Laura is set to make landfall late tonight or in the early hours of Thursday morning around the border between Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is currently classified by the NHC as an “extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane” with “catastrophic storm surge” expected. As the forecast is changing, it’s possible that Laura could make landfall at a different strength.

Many people are keeping an eye out for storm surge along the coast since the surge is expected to be devastating. Below are some of the early videos and photos of the storm surge that people are sharing ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall.

This article will continue to be updated throughout the storm.

Photos & Videos of Storm Surge Began Coming in on Wednesday Afternoon & Evening, Hours Before the Hurricane’s Expected Landfall

The photos and videos started coming in early, with storm chaser Brian Emfinger sharing a look of the water levels rising over the road at Holly Beach, Louisiana, during the afternoon:

A look at the Holly Beach area a little earlier. #HurricaneLaura #lawx pic.twitter.com/2BUbVk1iak — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 26, 2020

Here’s another video of Holly Beach:

HOLLY BEACH, LA storm surge already showing itself well ahead of CAT4 Hurricane Laura pic.twitter.com/I3z24KIy0Z — 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) August 26, 2020

ABC13 shared a video of water coming over the road at High Island in Texas:

This is what we’re seeing from #Laura at High Island in Chambers County. Stay safe, friends! https://t.co/4w8GsZeK85 pic.twitter.com/Wcv3PZo2ZW — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 26, 2020

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared photos of rising water along Louisiana Highway 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow, prompting the closure of the highway:

Here’s the current state of LA 1 below the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. The highway remains closed and this area remains under a mandatory evacuation. #Laura pic.twitter.com/p5OkD7t0wN — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) August 26, 2020

Officials Warned of an ‘Unsurvivable Storm Surge’ Ahead of Hurricane Laura’s Landfall

On Wednesday morning, the NHC warned that Laura would have an “Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves” that is expected to cause damage from “Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.” The NHC warned that the surge could affect up to 30 miles inland from coastal areas. Shortly after that message, Hurricane Laura increased to a category 4 hurricane with “catastrophic storm surge” to be expected.

The NHC’s storm surge flooding maps and warning areas can be found here.

According to the NHC, storm surges of up to 20ft could occur. National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott told the BBC, “To think that there would be a wall of water over two storeys high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen.”

He said, “The word ‘unsurvivable’ is not one that we like to use, and it’s one that I’ve never used before.” For coastal areas, storm surge is “often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane,” the NHC states on its website. The high death tolls seen in previous hurricanes that have made landfall were often due to storm surge. For example, the NHC writes that “At least 1500 persons lost their lives during Katrina and many of those deaths occurred directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge.”

READ NEXT: Hurricane Laura: Watch Live Webcams & Storm Chaser Streams as the Storm Makes Landfall