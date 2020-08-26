Hurricane Laura: Watch Live Webcams & Storm Chaser Streams as the Storm Makes Landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall sometime late tonight or early in the morning, near the Texas-Louisiana border. Of course, with hurricanes, forecasts can change so it’s a good idea to watch the storm on radar if you’re in the region. Laura could be as strong as a Category 4 hurricane by the time landfall happens. Here’s a look at live streams and webcams to watch the storm as it makes landfall.

Note that because of the storm’s approach, some of these live streams might go down as the storm nears.

See Livestreams and Webcams from Areas in the Storm’s Path

First, here is a live webcam from Galveston, shared by ABC 13 Houston. The webcam is located in this region.

Next is a stream from Galveston Bay at the Fishing Boats Railroad, shared by Matt Reeves.

Here’s another stream from Galveston, provided by Saltwater-Recon.

And this video from Saltwater-Recon shows Kemah, Texas.

This next video is from Surfside, Texas, also provided by Saltwater-Recon.

A live video from a webcam at Grand Isle Beach can be watched here.

You can see a video of Seawall Boulevard from Babe’s Beach Cam in Galveston, Texas, below, courtesy of The Sun.

This next video is from the Galveston Pier, courtesy of KVUE.

A New Orleans webcam is below from CCC Live.

You can see a live stream from Cam Melancon near Galliano, Louisiana, outside of the protection levee, below. This is provided by Camp Melancon.

Here’s a stream from Lake Charles, Louisiana, provided by WOPC.

ABC 13 also has a live stream from Houston below.

NBC News is providing a live tracker below.

Storm Chasers To Follow

Jeff Piotrowski, a storm chaser, is periodically live streaming from the Louisiana region. You can follow him here.

Mark Sudduth, Greg Nordstrum, Mike Farrow, and Brent Lynn are live streaming at the HurricaneTrack YouTube channel. One of their videos is below.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer is streaming off and on from his Facebook account.

Live Storm Chasers are showing streams on their website here.

Severe Studios is sharing streams here.

Laura was at 27.3 N, 92.5 W as of 1 p.m., about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 200 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas Maximum sustained winds are currently 140 mph, and it’s moving northwest or 315 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 952 MB or 28.11 inches.

Here’s the NOAA’s report, issued at 1 p.m. Central on August 26:

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 92.5 West. Laura is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A gradual turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected later today and tonight. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Laura is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible this afternoon, and Laura is forecast to remain a category 4 hurricane through landfall tonight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes over land. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175miles (280 km). Tropical-storm-force winds have reached the coast of Louisiana and an observing site at Eugene Island recently measured sustained winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) and a gust to 64 mph

(104 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 952 mb (28.11 inches).

