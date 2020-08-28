Former Porn Star Aubrey Gold Accused in Murder of 51-Year-Old Man in Florida

Lauren Wambles aka Aubrey Gold is the former porn star who is accused of being involved in the murder of Raul Guillen in Graceville, Florida, in July 2020.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced on August 26 that Wambles, 23, had been arrested alongside Jeremie Odell Peters and William Shane Parker in relation to Guillen’s death.

The Dothan Eagle in Alabama reported that Guillen was last seen on July 4 in the town of Dothan. The town is 30 miles from the Florida state line.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference that investigators believe that Guillen was at Peters’ home in Graceville, Florida, on the night he disappeared. Investigators believe that Wambles and Peters were also present that night. Guillen’s body was discovered in Holmes County, Florida. Parker is facing murder charges in the case, Wambles is accused of being a principal to murder and Peters is accused of abuse of corpse among other charges.

The Dothan Eagle reported that on the day he disappeared, Guillen called his ex-wife asking for money because he believed he was with a group of dangerous people. Police said that Guillen was buried in a shallow grave.

Wambles Has Been Arrested at Least 6 Times Since Leaving the Adult Industry

According to Wambles’ Facebook page, she started working at Southern Nuclear, a nuclear facility in Birmingham, Alabama, in November 2019. Heavy has reached out to Southern Nuclear for comment. In July 2019, Wambles faced charges of failure to appear on charges of receiving stolen property. WTVY in Dothan, who was the first report that Wambles’ alias was Aubrey Gold, reports that the suspect has been arrested six times since 2018.

Wambles Has 65 Movie Credits to Her Name & Has Over 26 Million Views on PornHub

According to Wambles’ IMDb page, she was born in Dothan, Alabama, on March 12, 1997. Wambles’ profile says that she began performing in adult movies in 2015. Her last credit was 2018’s Moms in Control. Wambles also appeared in the documentary After Porn Ends 2 in 2017. There are 31 credits listed on Wambles’ page. Wambles’ Internet Adult Film Database page lists 65 credits. Wambles’ videos have been viewed over 26 million times on PornHub. She is ranked as the website’s 3005th most popular performer. Wambles’ profile lists her as being 5-foot-3.

Wambles’ professional Instagram page was last updated in May 2016. On her bio, Wambles says that she is based in Los Angeles.

Wambles Began Performing in Porn 2 Weeks After Her 18th Birthday

Wambles gave an interview to AdultDVDTalk shortly after she joined the industry in 2015. Wambles said that she began performing two weeks after her 18th birthday. Wambles said that she did not get along with her parents and that she had been expelled from high school. Wambles said that she got her stage name of Aubrey from her mother, who had been a stripper named Aubrey. During the interview, Wambles described herself as preferring older men and listed her hobbies as hunting, shooting, fishing, shopping and traveling.

In a separate interview with Rockit Reports from 2015, Wambles said that the bad things about working in the adult industry were “shady people, drugs, problems if you’re not smart and spend money.” Wambles said that she got involved in the industry from a friend in Lakeland, Florida, who introduced her to an agent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wambles mentioned in the interview that her family knew about her career and that she planned on being in the industry for a long time.

There Are Rumors That Wambles Quit the Porn Industry Over a Contractual Dispute With Her Agent

A 2016 YouTube video from an account named Shy Love Exposed, speculated that Wambles left the adult industry to a contract dispute with agent Sheelagh Blumberg.

A 2016 YouTube video from an account named Shy Love Exposed, speculated that Wambles left the adult industry to a contract dispute with agent Sheelagh Blumberg. Naughty News Network reported that Wambles tweeted about her retirement from the adult industry in May 2016.

Wambles’ professional Twitter account, AubreyGoldxxx, has been suspended due to a violation of Twitter users.

