WATCH: Melania Refuses to Hold Trump’s Hand on Air Force One

Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump were seen stepping down from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on August 16, returning to Washington D.C. from Bedminster, New Jersey. As the president and the first lady made their way down the stairs, Trump attempted twice to grab Melania’s hand, however, she kept pulling her hand away.

Melania, 50, was holding a large tan purse with her left hand, and she pulled the bag in closer to herself as he attempted to hold her hand. Melania kept her head down as she walked down the steps, and her hair, blowing in the wind, kept her entire face covered from both the camera and her husband.

Afterward, Trump, 74, briefly touched Melania’s back with his right hand before setting his arm down and waving to people standing off-camera. Melania did not lift her head or show her face until she stepped onto the ground.

The moment quickly went viral on Twitter on Sunday. Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted, “FIVE SECONDS IN: Look at him try to grab Melania’s hand, twice, and both times getting rebuffed as if he were a subway groper.”

Another user online tweeted out the video with the caption, “MELANIA: “I told you, bad man, holding the hand is EXTRA!” After watching the video, writer Derek DelGaudio tweeted, “She’s voting for Biden.”

Melania Has Batted Away Trump’s Hand Numerous Times Throughout His Presidency

This is far from the first time Melania has chosen not held her husband’s hand in public. On May 22, 2017, Melanie batted Trump’s hand away after they landed at Ben Gurion International Airport, refusing to hold his hand as they greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

Body language expert Patti Wood told the Independent of this viral moment, “He was walking way in front to show his power and putting his hand back to lead her like a child, her hand went under his and up and out to say ‘No, you can’t lead me like a child.’”

The very next day, when the president and the first lady landed in Rome, she avoided holding his hand by attempting to fix her hair at the same moment. In April 2018, while posing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump stuck out his pinky finger to hold Melania’s hand, which she only accepted after a second attempt.

Melania Is Expected to Speak During the Republican National Convention

While Melania has kept a low profile recently, the first lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN that she will be speaking at the Republican National Convention. The RNC is scheduled to start on August 24.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the first lady, but details are in the works,” Grisham said. The day, time, and location of the first lady’s speech has yet to be revealed.

