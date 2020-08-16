Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Conway: ‘No One Hate Trump More Than Me’

Claudia Conway, one of Kellyanne Conway’s four children, has long been at odds on social media with her mother, who serves as a senior counselor to President Donald Trump. On August 16, the 15-year-old sent out a particular scathing tweet that said, “There is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me.”

However, that was just one of the tweets Claudia posted on Sunday that attacked her mother’s boss. Claudia, whose father is George Conway III, who’s also vocal about his dislike for the president, shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Trump and the United States Postal Service.

She retweeted a Vice article that detailed how “the United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given… In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots.” Claudia commented, “Yeah, so THIS is CRAZY.”

Claudia also retweeted a photo of mailboxes being removed in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Pardon me but WHAT? Are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? Donald J. Trump is a tyrant. I have no words.”

Happily reminiscing back to January, Claudia tweeted, “Anyone remember when trump got impeached?” with two face emojis which have hearts as eyes.

Claudia Has Been Outspoken Against Trump & a Staunch Supporter of the BLM Movement

Despite her mother’s prominent job in Trump’s White House, Claudia has been outspoken on social media with her negative views on the president and her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The pinned tweet on her official Twitter page reads, “Reminder that a third-party vote is a vote for Trump!! Don’t feed into the fire. We must get him OUT. I am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts.”

Claudia also wants to see justice for Breonna Taylor. On June 26, she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that said, “It has been over 100 days. The three officers involved in her murder, John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove (and also every law enforcement official involved in the planning or coverup), have not been charged. Just last week, Brett Hankison was finally fired. That is only the beginning. This fight will not be over until justice is served for Breonna Taylor.”

Claudia Claimed Her Mother Had Her Arrested for Making ‘False Statements’ About Her Online

Claudia, who has over 273,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video on August 7, in which she appeared to be lying in bed and crying. While the song “Bulletproof” played, she added text to the video that read, “You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”

On Twitter, Claudia caused further concern for her well-being after she retweeted a comment describing what she said during a TikTok Live video. The user online tweeted, “Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago… Someone get this girl emancipated STAT.”

Claudia appeared to be asking her 177,000 Twitter followers for help. She tweeted, “How do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers?”

