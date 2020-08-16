Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Conway: ‘No One Hate Trump More Than Me’

Claudia Conway, one of Kellyanne Conway’s four children, has long been at odds on social media with her mother, who serves as a senior counselor to President Donald Trump. On August 16, the 15-year-old sent out a particular scathing tweet that said, “There is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me.”
However, that was just one of the tweets Claudia posted on Sunday that attacked her mother’s boss. Claudia, whose father is George Conway III, who’s also vocal about his dislike for the president, shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Trump and the United States Postal Service.
She retweeted a Vice article that detailed how “the United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given… In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots.” Claudia commented, “Yeah, so THIS is CRAZY.”
Claudia also retweeted a photo of mailboxes being removed in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Pardon me but WHAT? Are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? Donald J. Trump is a tyrant. I have no words.”
pardon me but WHAT? are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? donald j. trump is a tyrant. i have no words https://t.co/RnnuOY4Wet
— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 16, 2020
Happily reminiscing back to January, Claudia tweeted, “Anyone remember when trump got impeached?” with two face emojis which have hearts as eyes.
Claudia Has Been Outspoken Against Trump & a Staunch Supporter of the BLM Movement
View this post on Instagram
“when the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” — jimi hendrix to the black community, YOU matter. all black lives matter. black women. black men. black LGTBQIA+. you all matter. keep fighting. this isn’t over yet. to non-black people, like myself, we must use our privilege for good. we MUST be allies. we must listen. we must educate ourselves. we ALL must advocate. this isn’t a matter of bipartisan politics. we all must check our bias at the door. we must check our political affiliations at the door. this is a human rights movement. we must come together. we will not stop speaking out until an end is put to this. let’s end systemic racism and destroy the agenda of institutional racism. let’s get on the RIGHT side of history. 🖤✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter #juneteenth
Despite her mother’s prominent job in Trump’s White House, Claudia has been outspoken on social media with her negative views on the president and her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The pinned tweet on her official Twitter page reads, “Reminder that a third-party vote is a vote for Trump!! Don’t feed into the fire. We must get him OUT. I am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts.”
View this post on Instagram
SAY HER NAME. look at this beautiful face. one that is no longer with us in the world. an exemplary citizen. an accomplished EMT. an essential worker. a human being. • the murder of breonna taylor. let’s talk about it. now. • in the middle of the night on march 13th, louisville police officers used a battering ram to enter breonna taylor’s apartment. the police officers were executing an illegal, unannounced “no-knock” search warrant. they rammed down taylor’s door, in an effort to proceed with their unwarranted drug raid at the WRONG house. almost immediately, twenty-two shots were fired and breonna taylor was shot eight times. dead. eight times. eight. fucking. times. • it has been over 100 days. the three officers involved in her murder, john mattingly, brett hankison, and myles cosgrove (and also every law enforcement official involved in the planning or coverup), have not been charged. just last week, brett hankison was finally fired. that is only the beginning. this fight will not be over until justice is served for breonna taylor. • she was not a criminal. she was not a drug dealer. she was a sister. a lover. a daughter. a friend. she had hopes and dreams just like many of us do. she’ll never be able to carry those dreams out. her beautiful face, her beautiful light, is gone from this world. forever. • but her legacy is not. we will not let her legacy perish with her. we must fight. we must demand justice for breonna. we must defend all of our beautiful black brothers and sisters who have perished at the hands of racial injustice. here is what YOU can do right now: • • VISIT action.justiceforbreonna.org and SIGN the petition • CALL and EMAIL the numbers and addresses listed below and DEMAND justice for breonna: – mayor greg fischer: (502) 574-2003 + Greg.Fischer@louisvilleky.gov – LMPD chief steve conrad: (502) 574-7660 – kentucky gov. andy breshear: (502) 564-2611 – police public integrity unit: (502) 574-2136 – louisville metro council: (502) 574-3902 – state attorney general daniel cameron: (502) 696-5300 • SHARE this post to inform others and increase awareness and public interest in #justiceforbreonnataylor ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿
Claudia also wants to see justice for Breonna Taylor. On June 26, she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that said, “It has been over 100 days. The three officers involved in her murder, John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove (and also every law enforcement official involved in the planning or coverup), have not been charged. Just last week, Brett Hankison was finally fired. That is only the beginning. This fight will not be over until justice is served for Breonna Taylor.”
Claudia Claimed Her Mother Had Her Arrested for Making ‘False Statements’ About Her Online
claudia conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT
— edgar allan poe dameron (@juliananannana) August 6, 2020
Claudia, who has over 273,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video on August 7, in which she appeared to be lying in bed and crying. While the song “Bulletproof” played, she added text to the video that read, “You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”
On Twitter, Claudia caused further concern for her well-being after she retweeted a comment describing what she said during a TikTok Live video. The user online tweeted, “Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago… Someone get this girl emancipated STAT.”
Claudia appeared to be asking her 177,000 Twitter followers for help. She tweeted, “How do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers?”
