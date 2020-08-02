Did Trump Make an Emergency Visit to Walter Reed? White House Says No

Rumors started swirling online that Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Medical Hospital for a “cerebral event” on August 1, after a photo of the president showed a large bruise on his right hand

However, the White House put out a statement on August 2, via reporter Brian Karem that claimed those rumors were false. Karem tweeted, “According to the White House Trump did NOT visit Walter Reed Hospital Saturday. According to Pool reports, he is back golfing In VA again today. The photograph that sparked all the speculation because of a bruise on @realDonaldTrump hand is here:”

According to the White House Trump did NOT visit Walter Reed Hospital Saturday. According to Pool reports he is back golfing In VA again today. The photograph that sparked all the speculation because of a bruise on @realDonaldTrump hand is here: pic.twitter.com/iyDsU78fk9 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 2, 2020

CoolQuit founder and CEO Eugene Gu, MD. also tweeted out do debunk the Walter Reed rumors. Gu wrote, “I detest Tump. But making up conspiracy theories that he went to Walter Reed today because of a stroke without any actual facts and evidence to back up such claims is not helpful. Doctors must also stop trying to diagnose a stroke from video clips without doing a physical exam.”

What Is a ‘Cerebral Event’?

Could Trump have made an unplanned visit to Walter Reed today? Yes. Could that bruise on the back of his hand be from an IV? Yes. Could he be slurring his words and have right sided weakness from a left sided stroke? Yes. Do we have actual proof? No. Do we need it? Yeah. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 2, 2020

According to Patientinfo.com, a cerebrovascular event is an incredibly grave health situation. The site defines a cerebrovascular event as a stroke – “a clinical syndrome caused by disruption of blood supply to the brain, characterized by rapidly developing signs of focal or global disturbance of cerebral functions, lasting for more than 24 hours or leading to death.”

Gu also commented the “cerebral event rumors. tweeted, “If he went for the evaluation of a stroke, he would most likely get a non contrast CT, perfusion CT, and CT angiography. The non contrast CT doesn’t require contrast but the others do and would be given by peripheral IV.” That said, I need real evidence. This is all speculation.”

Trump Made a Mysterious Visit to Walter Reed In November 2019

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) November 19, 2019



On November 16, 2019, Trump had made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and underwent a two-hour doctor’s examination and rumors swirled online that something more serious was happening with Trump’s health after a contributor for The Hill who used to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs claimed that Trump visited Walter Reed due to “chest discomfort.”

Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham then released a memo from Sean P. Conley, physician to the president which shot down those claims and said that Trump visited Walter Reed for a “routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year.”

The statement read: “Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated or any urgent or acute issues. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations. A full summary of his labs and exam will be incorporated into next year’s report, but the President has consented to me sharing that his total cholesterol is now 165 (mg/dl), with an HDL of 70, an LDL of 84 and a non-HDL of 95.”

