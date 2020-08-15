Poopsie Slime Doll Carton Had Adult Phone Number: Parents Outraged

Parents are expressing outrage online after rediscovering an issue from 2018 that involved Poopsie Slime Surprise dolls. Some cans that came with the Poopsie Slime Surprise had a phone number on the side that actually went to an adult phone sex line. Now parents are expressing their anger about what happened online all over again using the #SavetheChildren hashtag. Other discoveries have also gone viral recently, including involving the Trolls World Tour Poppy Doll, LOL Surprise Dolls, McDonald’s Japan cups, and an old video by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon.

The Poopsie Slime Surprise Toy Had a Phone Number on the Case that Went to an Adult Phone Line

In late 2018, a Florida family was shocked when they realized that a phone number printed on a can shaped like a milk carton that came with a Poopsie Slime Surprise toy went to a phone sex line, WPTV reported at the time. The toy was at the top of many children’s Christmas lists that year.

The Poopsie Slime Surprise packs came in different varieties where you just unwrap the tin, take out the toy “poop,” smoosh and it put it back when you’re done, Yahoo! reported. The packs came in varieties like Unicorn, Panda, and Bessi Cowpie, and sometimes included other items like a keychain.

Shari Leveille and John Corbett found the phone number on a milk carton that went with Bessi Cowpie. WPTV tested the number and confirmed that it called into a phone sex line and the message you’d hear said, in part: “Want me to send you a sexy pic of me?”

A video was made at the time showing what happened when the phone number was called. You can watch the video below. It appears to have been originally shared by Jalynn Schroder, according to the name at the top of the video.

MGA Entertainment, which also makes the LOL dolls, told WPTV in a statement in 2018:

Providing safe and wholesome play experiences are of upmost priority to us. Upon learning about this issue, we immediately implemented a course of action. We are offering an ultra-rare exchange product to anyone who currently has a Bessie Cowpie, at no expense to the customer. We are also talking with retailers to address whether this one particular character is currently on stores shelves, particularly since it’s an ultra-rare style.

The company later negotiated with the owners of the number and acquired the phone number so children wouldn’t accidentally call the adult line, WPTV reported.

Parents Are Outraged About the Poopsie Doll Phone Number

Wasn't shocked about the LOL dolls because I saw that a long time ago but the Poopsie smile toys?! WTF. The milk carton one??? pic.twitter.com/2a9UZQ3Z8u — Ｄａｌａｎａ♥️ (@dalanamarie) August 14, 2020

Now that parents have rediscovered what happened, they’re talking about it again. This is because the company that owns Slime Surprise — MGA Entertainment — also owns the recently controversial LOL dolls. MGA Entertainment also manufactures toys like Bratz, True Hope, Lalaloopsy, Moxie Girlz, and more.

In the last week alone, I've seen a Trolls doll that has an unadvertised button in her private area that giggles & sighs when pressed & a Poopsie toy with a phone number that offers X rated messages when called. The number is now disconnected.#SaveTheChildren — Malia Kay (@MaliaKay5) August 15, 2020

The Slime Surprise news is going viral again following concern about LOL Surprise Dolls and Trolls Dolls.

The LOL Doll controversy, which first emerged in 2019, has also surfaced again when Hilary Williams went live on Facebook to show what happened when her daughter’s LOL Surprise Dolls were dipped in water.

Her videos were captured with hashtags like #SavetheChildren and #SaveOurChildren. Many people responded with outrage, saying things like “Isn’t this just awful. Makes me sick to my stomach for our children.” You can read more about the controversy in Heavy’s story here.

A claim also circulated that a Trolls World Tour Poppy Doll had a button on her private parts that caused her to make laughing noises. You can see a video about it that went viral below or here.

Julie Duffy, senior vice president of global communications for Hasbro, said about the button: “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team.”

Hasbro discontinued the item. You can read more about the Troll Doll in Heavy’s story here.

