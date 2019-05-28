We Build the Wall: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We Build The Wall, a group that has received over $22 million in donations via a GoFundMe campaign, has started building its own stretch of Mexico-United States border wall on private property, according to social media posts.

The group built a mile-long stretch of wall on private property in three days, which is being promoted on Facebook. They are also offering a limited edition coin set to commemorate the “monumental milestone that will forever go down in HISTORY.” A set of three coins cost $150, and the proceeds will go towards building more mileage of “the PEOPLES’ wall!”

According to the website, We Build The Wall, “was incorporated in the state of Florida on December 28, 2018 as a non-profit corporation with the stated purpose of: to promote social welfare within the meaning of Section 501 (c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code regarding funding, construction, administering, and maintaining a United States Southern Border Wall and the processes associated therewith.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. We Build The Wall Was Started By Brian Kolfage

The group was founded by triple amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, who started the GoFundMe campaign on December 16, 2018.

“On September 11, 2004, during his second tour, his air-base in Balad, Iraq fell under rocket attack,” according to the FAQ page. “He was thrown into the air, losing both of his legs and his right arm instantly. He remained conscious the entire time. The doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center began to prepare Mr. Kolfage’s family for his death. He remained in a coma for three weeks but made a miraculous recovery. With incredible determination, he walked out of Walter Reed only 11 months after being injured.”

In 2014, Kolfage earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture design from the University of Arizona. In 2017, he co-founded Military Grade Coffee Company which became a top 50 grocery product on Amazon in 1 year. Now, Kolfage is combining his experiences with knowledge of architecture and sales to aid U.S. border security.

“My name is Brian Kolfage and I’m a triple-amputee war veteran,” he writes on the GoFundMe page. “I take the security of the American people very seriously which is how I find myself building wall on the southern border. If you are sick and tired of watching politicians in both parties obstructing President Trump’s plan to build a wall on our southern border, then you’ve come to the right place. We The People are coming together to start building segments of President Trump’s wall on private property and the best part is, we’re going to do it for a fraction of what it costs the government.”

2. The Team Has Some Very Influential Members

After initial success, many prominent people offered to support Kolfage’s cause, including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling, former U.S. Representative Tom Tancredo, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, and angel mom Mary Ann Mendoza.

Hey @BetoORourke come down to see @WeBuildtheWall new big beautiful wall right outside of #elpaso. Since you are running for #potus, Beto come down and let’s have a conversation about border security. You know you are not tearing down the people’s wall. @BrianKolfage — Jennifer L Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) May 28, 2019

We Build The Wall communications director Jennifer Lawrence sent a message via Twitter to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

WE, as an organization, didn't build the wall alone…it could ONLY happen with the support and passion for a secured nation from We The People. A support network of concerned citizens, coming together to accomplish an important goal, is as great as having built this wall! 🇺🇸 — Amanda Shea (@TheAmandaShea) May 28, 2019

We Build The Wall social media director Amanda Shea shared a message as well.

3. The Group is Attempting To Stop Unauthorized Immigrants From Entering the United States

A video update posted on April 17, 2019, by Brian Kolfage shows a group of “300+ migrants” at the border near El Paso, Texas. The video likened the scene to an “invasion.”

The two-minute-long video depicts hundreds of men, women, and children sitting down in the dirt. Bright spotlights move across the faces in the dark, as people cough and huddle up next to each other.

“It’s only going to be Americans who are going to solve this problem,” the male voice in the video says. “We the people have to stand up, you got to demand more of Congress. A wall can prevent stuff like this, it can slow people down, with no barrier, this is how they bomb rush the border. This is how you get invaded. This is an invasion, guys.”

4. The Group Has Raised Over $22 Million of Its $1 Billion Goal

With almost 1 million shares on Facebook, the GoFundMe page for We Build The Wall has amassed a fortune of over $22.7 million. The total was raised by 268,399 people in 5 months.

According to the website, “WeBuildTheWall Inc. is presently applying to the IRS for recognition as a non-profit tax-exempt social welfare organization under section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions or gifts to WeBuildTheWall, Inc. are not tax deductible for IRS purposes.”

5. We Build The Wall Released a Promotional Video on May 27, 2019

The group released a promotional video on YouTube on May 27, 2019, to share their progress.

“Our mission is to unite private citizens that share a common belief in providing national security for our Southern Border through the construction, administration, and maintenance of physical barriers inhibiting illegal entry into the United States,” as stated on the FAQ page. “In interpreting the purpose of the Corporation, the Board of Directors and Members of the Advisory Board will consider the impact of a proposed structure on a selected site’s environment and construct effective barriers primarily designed to prevent illegal access to the United States. We will focus on building portions of a U.S. Southern Border wall and manage the support operations required for, and the processes associated with, the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of the wall.”