Tim Norman: ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Charged in Murder of Nephew Andre Montgomery

Tim Norman, son of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star and restaurateur Robbie Montgomery, was arrested August 18 on charges in connection with the death of his teenage nephew.

The Mississippi resident was charged in a federal complaint on August 11 with commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed Andre Montgomery, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri.

The complaint claims that Norman, 41, conspired with a Tennessee exotic dancer and others “to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency,” the press release continued.

Montgomery was killed in March 2016 by gunfire — the dancer’s phone location placed her near the murder around the time of death, the release states. Norman had been in contact with her in the days leading up to the homicide, the release added.

Norman in 2014 obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, on which he was the sole beneficiary, according to the US attorney’s office.

The dancer has also been charged, the office indicated.

Here’s what you need to know about Tim Norman:

1. Norman was Raised in St. Louis & Has Managed Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant Since 2012

Norman was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1979 and was raised by his single mother Robbie Montgomery, according to his Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s biography and TrendCelebsNow.

At 17, he was arrested on charges of armed robbery and sentenced to serve 10 years, his TV bio continues.

“Upon his release he vowed to make something positive out of his life so he joined the family business,” the Oprah Winfrey Network site reads.

Norman went on to help his mother manage The Original Sweetie Pie’s and Sweetie Pie’s for more than four years, before taking over in 2012.

2. Norman Was Arrested in 2018 After he Was Accused of Punching an Ex-Employee

Norman was arrested in August 2018 and booked into the Harris County jail in Texas, The Blast reported.

He was booked on an assault charge stemming from a 2017 incident in which he was accused of punching former Sweetie Pie’s chef, Horace Hodges, in the face, the outlet continued.

Hodges claimed he was discussing employee paychecks with Norman when the conversation took a turn, resulting in Norman punching him in the left eye, The Blast said.

3.Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Filed a Permanent Restraining Order Against Him

Norman’s ex girlfriend and Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams got a permanent restraining order following their 2018 breakup, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

She claimed Norman had been stalking and harassing her, the outlet added.

Williams took to Twitter in June 2018 to bash her former boyfriend, saying she isn’t the only one who has accused him of that behavior.

4. Aside From Working at Sweetie Pie’s, Norman is Pursuing a Music Career

According to his Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s bio, Norman has been pursuing a music career on the side.

The site claims he has produced his own originals songs, as well as written music for his mom.

“Miss Robbie” toured the country as a back up singer for Ike and Tina Turner during the 1960, her TV bio reads.

5. Norman is Involved in Several Youth-Oriented Groups

Norman also participates in organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, “where he works with at-risk youth to help inspire self-confidence and guide them down a positive life path,” his Sweetie Pie’s bio adds.

He has earned “several” state and city accolades “for assisting his community and for good citizenship,” the page continues.

