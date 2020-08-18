Lizbeth Flores: Texas Mom Found Dead in Mexico With No Teeth

Lizbeth Flores is a Texas mom-of-two who was found dead in Mexico on August 11 with all of her teeth missing.

The 23-year-old traveled on August 9 from her Brownsville home to the Mexican border city of Matamoro, according to Telemundo. Her mother, María Rubio, told the outlet that Flores was visiting her boyfriend and was planning to return later that day.

On August 10, Rubio reported her daughter missing to the Brownsville Police Department after she did not hear from her, the New York Post added.

The body of the Los Fresnos High School graduate was discovered in Matamoros the following day and appeared to have been tortured, ABC affiliate KRGV-TV reported.

Mexican authorities confirmed to the station that they believe Flores died from blunt force trauma to the head, citing a large rock found at the scene.

An investigation is underway, including involvement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, while Flores’ body remains the forensic examiner in Matamoros, KRGV-TV said.

No arrests had been announced by Mexican authorities as of Tuesday morning.

Flores’ Body Was Covered in Bruises & Her Teeth Were Taken Out by Force

Flores’ body was found within Matamoros city limits and indicated signs of torture, KRGV-TV reported.

“Mexican authorities confirmed that Flores died of blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a large rock found at the murder scene,” the outlet said.

“Her body was covered in bruises and she was missing all of her teeth.”

Flores’ Mother is Seeking Help from U.S. & Mexican Officials to Repatriate Her Daughter’s Remains to Texas

Flores’ family members were referred to the Mexican Consulate, according to the Brownsville Herald.

“I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter,” Rubio told Telemundo in Spanish.

“The way they left her… The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment. That’s what hurts.”

