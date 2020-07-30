WATCH: Trump Suggests Delaying 2020 Election During White House Briefing

Donald Trump continued his war against mail-in voting during his White House press conference on July 30, 2020. While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have publicly rejected Trump’s idea to delay the 2020 election if people must vote by mail, the President continued to float the idea to the media on Thursday.

Trump said that if “hundreds of millions” people sent in “universal mail-in ballots — what will happen in November – it’s a mess,” and will lead to “the most rigged election in history.”

“I don’t want to see an election, for so many years, I’ve been watching elections, and they say they the ‘projected winner’ and I don’t want to see that take place in a week, after November 3, or a month, or frankly with litigation and everything else that can happen… years, years… or you never even know who won the election.”

Trump continued on a lengthy, albeit scattered rant, “I want an election and a result much more than you. I think we’re doing very well. We have the same fake polls. But we have real polls… I just left Texas and Biden came out against fracking. Well, that means Texas is going to be one of the most unemployed states in our country… I want to have the result of the election.”

Trump Previously Tweeted That the Election Might Have to Be Delayed Due to Fraudulent Mail-In Voting

Trump spent much of the day tweeting out his thoughts on the upcoming election and the issues he sees with mail-in voting. He tweeted, “Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

He continued on to tweet, “Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!”

Despite the continuous warnings of possible fraud, Trump remained confident in his campaign. He tweeted, “We are going to WIN the 2020 Election, BIG! #MAGA.”

The Co-Founder of The Federalist Society & Numerous Republican Lawmakers Publicly Disagreed With Trump’s Desire to Delay the 2020 Election

In a New York Times op-ed, Steven G. Calabrese, a co-founder of the conservative Federalist Society, wrote that Trump’s tweets about delaying the election as “fascistic” and “grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment.”

Ari Fleisher, the former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, tweeted, “Election Day is and will be Nov 3, 2020. Mr. President — please don’t even pretend to mess with this. It’s a harmful idea.”

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeted, “We are not moving the date of the election. The resistance to this idea among Republicans is overwhelming.”

