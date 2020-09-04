A New Report Says 93% of BLM Protests Have Been Peaceful

A report from the US Crisis Monitor found that 93% of protests associated with the Black Lives Matter movement have been peaceful, despite a highly polarized political climate and reports on the news emphasizing instances of destruction, looting and overall lawlessness.

The report analyzed recent protests spurred by the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and it also analyzed differences between the data and public opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News of the reports’ findings has caused “93% of Black Lives Matter” to trend on Twitter.

What Is The US Crisis Monitor & What Did Researchers Find?

The Crisis Monitor and the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University identified over 100 instances of non-state actors, including at least 20 distinct far-right militia groups, intervening in BLM demonstrations, sometimes violently, since May 24https://t.co/njBftUuPSY — rungirlrun🛹🌱 (@rungirlrun07) September 1, 2020

The US Crisis Monitor is a collaboration between two entities. One of those entities is The Armed Conflict Location Event Data Project (ACLED), which is a global nonprofit that collects voluminous data on political violence. The other entity is Princeton University’s Bridging Divides Initiative (BDI), which is part of the Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination at Princeton’s School for Public and International Affairs; this initiative tracks political activity, demonstrations and violence around the world, according to the website.

The collaborators found that there were 7,750 demonstrations affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement around the U.S. between the day after George Floy’d death, May 26 and August 22. According to their research, there were roughly 10,600 demonstrations between May 24 and August 22, 80% of which were either related to Black Lives Matter or the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also found that, of the 10,600, 95% involve peaceful protesters and “fewer than 570 — or approximately 5% — involve(d) demonstrators engaging in violence.” The research went on to state:

The vast majority of demonstration events associated with the BLM movement are non-violent (see map below). In more than 93% of all demonstrations connected to the movement, demonstrators have not engaged in violence or destructive activity. Violent demonstrations, meanwhile, have been limited to fewer than 220 locations — under 10% of the areas that experienced peaceful protests. In many urban areas like Portland, Oregon, for example, which has seen sustained unrest since Floyd’s killing, violent demonstrations are largely confined to specific blocks, rather than dispersed throughout the city.

Several Polls Show Declining Support for Protests & Black Lives Matter

These #BLMAntifaTerrorists do not care about Black lives, all they care about is loot, arson, attack the Police, and above all prove that their illogical failed Ideology works. Period https://t.co/8unb86iJHo — Aga$tya (@TruthMattr) September 1, 2020

Researchers have pointed to a number of studies, including some of the following, that indicate Americans’ positive view of protests, Black protesters and the Black Lives Matter, has been declining:

A Morning Consult poll found that among all U.S. adults, support for the statement “When Black Americans speak up and protest injustice in the United States, it always makes the country better” was always lower than support for the statement, When Americans speak up and protest injustice in the United States, it always makes the country better.”

Another Morning Consult poll found that only 54% of U.S. adults (49% of white Americans and 77% of Black Americans) supported the protests taking place after Floyd’s death. In that same poll, researchers found that 42% of Americans believe that “most of the current protesters are trying to incite violence or destroy property, even though some are peaceful and want to bring about meaningful social reform.”

A Civiqs opinion poll of registered voters on Black Lives Matter found that support for the movement – which had been rising steadily and peaked to 24% in June — precipitously dropped to 12% after July.

