Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Ever a ‘Professor in College’?

During his September 3 speech in Kenosha, Wisconsin, former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said that what drew him from his job as a professor back into politics was the sight of torch-holding, anti-Semites marching in Charlottesville.

“I had not planned on running for anything again after my son had died. And I was a professor in college and running another program at the college until I saw those people coming out of Charlottesville,” Biden said.

His statement – that he was a professor in college – left many wondering when — or even if — Biden was ever a professor. Here’s what we know.

Biden Was Officially Named a ‘Practice Professor’ in 2017

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Says He ‘Became A Professor’ After Leaving White House — He Never Taught A Class https://t.co/NpjD91KQ4Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

It is true, according to the University of Pennsylvania’s own newspaper — The Daily Pennsylvanian — that Biden has never taught a class at that university. However, he does hold the official title of professor, even if he has taken on a somewhat nontraditional professorial role.

After finishing his eight-year stint as the vice president of the United States, Biden was chosen to be Penn’s Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor and he was also named the “driving force” behind the university’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement.

According to Penn University, Biden’s new title had multiple affiliations: “As Presidential Practice Professor, Biden will hold joint appointments in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Arts and Sciences, with a secondary affiliation in the Wharton School.”

Between 2017-2019, Biden made more than $900,000 at the college, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which drew some criticism considering that there was no evidence Biden ever taught any classes. Instead, the Inquirer reported that Biden appeared at Q & As, panel discussions and public conversations.

Douglas Webber of Temple University told the Inquirer that what the university paid Biden is fairly insignificant since Penn is a private school and Biden’s high-profile nature makes his association with it more valuable than the average professor.

“(Teaching) is not the value that Penn is hoping to get from having him associated with them,” Webber said. “They’re wanting prestige, they’re wanting to brag about this to donors. Penn plays with big money donors, and if this moves the needle even a little bit in terms of getting a big donation, then it’s instantly worth the investment.”

Biden Left the Center to Launch His Campaign

Introducing the Penn Biden CenterThe Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania is founded on the principle that a democratic, open, secure, tolerant, and interconnected world benefits all Americans. Based in our nation's capital, the Penn Biden Center works with Penn's students, partners, faculty, and global centers to convene world leaders, develop and advance smart policy, and strengthen the national debate for continued American global leadership in the 21st century. 2018-02-08T14:00:01Z

According to the Penn Center website, its mission is to “(engage) Penn’s students and partners with its faculty and global centers to convene world leaders, develop and advance smart policy, and strengthen the national debate for continued American global leadership in the 21st century.”

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, some of Biden’s activities as the center’s leader included helping host a voter registration drive for students; speaking with global leaders, such as former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and former Mexican President Felipe Calderon; and giving talks on everything from immigration (telling Mexican students “we want you to stay”) to the grief he felt when his son Beau died from brain cancer.

Biden also discreetly attended a class with Wharton graduates, the paper reported.

It was announced in April of 2019 that Biden was taking a leave of absence from the center to enter into the 2020 presidential election; it has since functioned under “different leadership.”

READ NEXT: What This Man’s Sign Called Kamala Harris Made It Go Viral