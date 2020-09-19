Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cause of Death: How Did the Supreme Court Justice Die?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the feminist icon who became a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87. What was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s cause of death?

According to NPR, Ginsburg died of “complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.”

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, according to NPR, confirming RBG’s death. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ginsburg, Who Died Surrounded by Family, Will Be Buried at Arlington National Cemetery

According to CNN, Ginsburg “died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.,” the U.S. Supreme Court said. “A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery,” CNN reported.

Ginsburg Was Ill for Some Time

Ginsburg had survived several rounds of cancer. According to CNN, Ginsburg “had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver.”

Ginsburg, a Bill Clinton nominee to the court in 1993, first developed pancreatic cancer in 2009. Ten years before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She had malignancies removed from a lung in 2018.

She said in July that the chemotherapy generated “positive results” and she would remain on the court, and she did.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in July 2020, according to the cable news network. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Despite some comments on social media, there is no evidence that Ginsburg had coronavirus or COVID-19. She died of cancer, which she was long known to have struggled with.

The Senate Majority Leader Promised that Ginsburg’s Replacement Will Get a Vote on the Senate Floor

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Ginsburg led an “extraordinary American life.”

He added, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” He added, “In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.”

President Trump was holding a live rally in Minnesota when the news break and appeared unaware of Ginsburg’s death as the rally unfolded. The replacement would be Trump’s third nomination to the nation’s highest court. Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were his previous picks for the court. Both are currently sitting on the court, Kavanaugh after a particularly ugly nomination fight.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named