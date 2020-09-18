Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: Supreme Court Justice Was 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal Supreme Court justice, has died at 87. The cause of death was complications due to pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from Chief justice John G. Roberts Jr. In his statement, Roberts referred to Ginsburg as a “jurist of historic nature” and a “cherished colleague.”

Ginsburg was the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing. Her replacement will be President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee. The president has also seen Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh ascend to the court during his first term in office. Republicans had promised to confirm an appointee even if it comes in the final days of Trump’s presidency. Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, New York, was nominated by President Bill Clinton in June 1993 and began her time in August 1993. Ginsburg was first treated for pancreatic cancer in February 2009 when she was 75 years old. In 2018, Ginsburg had two malignant nodules removed from her left lung. In 1999, Ginsburg was treated for colon cancer.

According to National Public Radio, Ginsburg said in a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera shortly before her death, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”

Ginsburg will be buried in a private ceremony in Arlington National Cemetary.

Ginsburg Underwent a Medical Procedure in July 2020

A statement from the U.S. Supreme Court press office on July 29 said that Ginsburg underwent a “minimally invasive non-surgical procedure” at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The procedure took place in order to revise a bile duct stent that was placed by doctors at the same hospital in August 2019. The press release ended by saying the justice was “Resting comfortably” and expected to be released from the hospital at the end of that week.

In January 2020, Ginsburg Said That She Was Free of Pancreatic Cancer

Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dead at 87Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who long stood for women’s rights issues and became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She died at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at… 2020-09-18T23:45:48Z

In January 2020, Ginsburg told CNN that she was free of panreactic cancer following surgery. Ginsburg said, “I’m cancer-free.” The National Cancer Institute says that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer sufferers is 37 percent.

Senator Jim Bunning of Kentucky Predicted in 2009 That Ginsburg Has 9 Months to Live Following Her First Pancreatic Cancer Bout

In March 2010, Ginsburg publicly rebuked Kentucky Republican Senator Jim Bunning after he told a room of donors that the justice would have nine months to live. Ginsburg was quoted by ABC News as saying, “I am pleased to report that, contrary to Sen. Bunning’s prediction, I am alive and in good health.”

Bunning told a crowd that a conservative judge would be needed in the Supreme Court “very shortly” because of Ginsburg’s health. Bunning said, “Bad cancer. The kind you don’t get better from,” Bunning went on. “Even though she was operated on, usually nine months is the longest that anybody would live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.” Bunning later apologized for his comments.

Ginsburg told NPR’s Nina Totenberg in 2019:

There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.

Bunning died in May 2017 at the age of 85. He suffered a stroke eight months earlier.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School