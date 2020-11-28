1 Dead, 14 Injured in South Carolina Nightclub Shooting: Report

A deadly shooting at a South Carolina nightclub on Saturday morning left one person dead and 14 injured, according to local media.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Aiken nightclub around 1 a.m. on November 28 at the 7th Lounge on Richland Avenue East, WRDW reported.

“When deputies arrived, they found several people wounded and they immediately went to work to secure the scene and give aid,” the station said.

A male with several gunshot wounds to his body was later pronounced dead at the scene by county medical services, WRDW continued. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries, according to the outlet.

Police said the three suspects were “inside a light color Chevy Tahoe that left the area after the shooting,” WRDW reported. Witnesses told police that they saw the suspects fire a rifle and handgun from the car, the station said.

WRDW said a police investigation is currently “ongoing.”

Local Media Described the Shooting as a ‘Targeted Attack’

The Aiken Standard described the Saturday morning shooting as “what appears to be a targeted attack.”

“Fourteen people were shot early Saturday morning in what appears to be a targeted attack on Aiken’s Northside,” the newspaper said on November 28.

“Whether there was a firefight or some sort of exchange is unclear,” it continued.

The State reported that police are characterizing the incident as a “drive-by shooting.”

“When deputies arrived, they immediately rendered aid to the wounded, the office said. Paramedics declared one person dead at the scene,” according to the newspaper. “The deceased will be publicly identified after next-of-kin is notified of the death by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, which is assisting in the investigation.”

The State added that police have not provided any information regarding the other victims.

The Sheriff’s Office Is Asking for the Public’s Help in Finding the Suspects

According to The State, the sheriff’s office is urging anyone with additional information, including video, on the shooting suspects to contact Aiken deputies at 803-648-6811.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also offer information through the Midlands Crime Stoppers via its website or by calling 888-274-6372, the newspaper continued. Investigators are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information “leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the crime,” The State continued.

The newspaper said South Carolina bars are not allowed to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. as part of a larger effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Bars in South Carolina are not allowed to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. right now because of an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster,” The State reported. “The restriction is meant to curb gatherings of large crowds at bars to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many bars now close at 11 p.m.”

