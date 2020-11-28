1 Dead in Sacramento Mall Shooting, Suspect Still at Large: Police

A shooting at a California mall on Friday evening left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to police.

Sacramento police responded to the Arden Fair Mall around 7 p.m. on November 27 following a report of shots fired a half-hour earlier, KTVU reported.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was later pronounced dead at the scene and another who was taken to a nearby hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” KTVU said, citing police. The latter, according to The Sacramento Bee, is a teenager.

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

The mall, which faced “one of the busiest shopping days” on Black Friday, was evacuated, KTVU continued.

The Sacramento Police Department declared on Twitter that the suspect remains at large. There is no active threat to the mall, the department added.

Police are currently investigating the incident, according to the SPD Twitter account.

