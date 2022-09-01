Aileen Cannon: Federal Judge Presiding Over Trump Hearing Was Appointed By the Former President

Aileen Cannon is the federal judge presiding over a hearing in the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. She is considering a request from former President Donald Trump to appoint a special master in the investigation.

Cannon was appointed by Trump to her position as U.S. District Court Judge. On Thursday, September 1, 2022, she heard from Trump attorneys asking she place restrictions on investigators, saying the investigation posed a national security was at risk.

Politico reported Cannon was “giving serious consideration” in the request from Trump’s attorney to place temporary restrictions on the Department of Justice investigators to review material seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump attorneys also asked that a special master be appointed in the case, who would review documents for any that were subject to executive privilege. The DOJ has said none exist among the evidence.

She is a district judge for the Southern District of Florida in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to Florida’s court portal. Cannon filed a 24-page application to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary to apply for her role. Her full name is Aileen Mercedes Cannon, and she was born in Cali, Columbia in 1981, her application says.

Cannon’s husband is Josh Cannon, who she married June 7, 2008, according to her wedding website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cannon Attended Duke University, Studied Abroad in Spain & Her First Job Was as a Paralegal With the U.S. Department of Justice

Cannon completed her undergraduate degree at Duke University, which she attended from 1999 to 2003, according to her application to serve as federal judge. Cannon studied abroad for one semester in Spain at the University of Seville. She went on to attend The University of Michigan School of Law and graduated magna cum laude in 2007, her application says.

Her first professional job was working as a paralegal for the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., from 2003 to 2005. She worked in several law firms and served as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in Des Moines, Iowa.

Cannon worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida before she was appointed to her current role, her application says.

READ NEXT: What Did the FBI Find at Mar-a-Lago in the Raid?

