Cassidy Hutchinson’s Age, Education, Background & Family

Cassidy Hutchinson was an aide to the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She entered the spotlight in a surprise Jan. 6 hearing today, June 28, 2022.

The committee said the hearing was scheduled “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

It had initially planned to take a brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

Today’s hearing is the sixth day the committee meets to present evidence surrounding the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The most recent hearing was held June 23, 2022, when the committee presented evidence that former President Donald Trump placed pressure on the U.S. Department of Justice to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hutchinson Was an Intern at the Trump White House

Hutchinson’s LinkedIn page says she studied political science and American studies at Christopher Newport University. The school is a public university in Virginia. She follows St. Andrew’s Episcopal school, in Austin, Texas. Her page says she is based in the Washington, D.C. Baltimore area.

She was an intern at the White House under then-President Donald Trump and was a college student in 2018. Hutchinson was interviewed for her student newspaper in an article published October 18, 2018. She was a college senior at the time of the interview.

“The White House Internship Program is a hands-on opportunity designed to mentor and cultivate young leaders and prepare them for future public service,” the article said. “It is a highly coveted summer gig, with a rigorous screening process.”

“I was brought to tears when I received the email that I had been selected to participate,” she told the newspaper. “As a first-generation college student, being selected to serve as an intern alongside some of the most intelligent and driven students from across the nation – many of whom attend top universities – was an honor and a tremendous growing experience.”

Hutchinson told her student newspaper in 2018 that she was the first person in her family to attend college. She described herself as “a first-generation college student” in her interview.

Hutchinson is 25 years old, according to the Associated Press.

She was named on the Academic Deans List in college in 2017. Her hometown is Williamsburg, Virginia, the dean’s list says.

“Christopher Newport University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. These students were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, earned no final grade below C and earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale,” the May 2017 dean’s list announcement says. “Congratulations to all!”

3. Hutchinson Was Also an Intern for Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Senator Ted Cruz

Hutchinson was recognized in her student newspaper for her White House internships. Prior to serving as an aide to Meadows, she also served as an intern for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Senator Ted Cruz, according to a 2018 article in the Christopher Newport University newspaper.

“For as long as she can remember, senior Cassidy Hutchinson has admired the men and women who enter public service,” the article opened.

She told the newspaper her goals were to pursue “civic significance” in her career.

“I have set a personal goal to pursue a path of civic significance,” she told the newspaper. “Interning on Capitol Hill confirmed my desire to continue a path in government, and when I learned about the White House internship I was eager to apply.”

4. Hutchinson Testified Trump Did Not Care Protesters Had Weapons

Hutchinson said in her testimony that she overheard Trump reacting to news that protesters had weapons, and he said he did not care.

“I overheard the President say something to the effect of ‘I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the F-ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the F-ing mags away.”

Hutchinson testified Trump was enraged that he was being driven back to the White House after his “Stop the Steal” rally where he told protesters to “fight like hell” and grabbed the steering wheel from a Secret Service agent.

“I’m the effing President,” Hutchinson heard Trump say, according to her testimony.

Hutchinson further said that when Meadows learned about violence at the Capitol, he “almost had a lack of reaction.”

5. Hutchinson Recounted Her Inside Look at the White House as an Intern Under Trump & Said Her Goal Was To Be a Leader ‘in the Fight to Secure the American Dream’

Hutchinson told her student newspaper in 2018 about the behind-the-scenes look her internship during her junior year of college granted her.

“I attended numerous events hosted by the president, such as signing ceremonies, celebrations and presidential announcements, and frequently watched Marine One depart the South Lawn from my office window,” she said at the time. “My small contribution to the quest to maintain American prosperity and excellence is a memory I will hold as one of the honors of my life.”

She said at the time that she planned to return to Capitol Hill to continue her career in politics.

“I’m keeping every opportunity at my fingertips and am open to any job that comes my way,” she told the newspaper. “I am confident I will be an effective leader in the fight to secure the American dream for future generations, so they too will have the bountiful opportunities and freedoms that make the United States great.”