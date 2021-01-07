Ashli Babbitt: Woman Shot Dead in Capitol Siege Was San Diego Veteran

Ashli Babbitt is a San Diego-area Air Force veteran who was identified as the woman who was shot and killed as supporters of President Donald Trump took over the U.S. Capitol Senate in an unprecedented scene that included the vice president being rushed to safety, reports of gunfire and IEDs, and people roaming around the chambers of the U.S. Senate.

A graphic live stream video showed Babbitt lying almost motionless on the ground inside the Capitol building as Trump supporters milled in a hallway and roamed around the chambers of the U.S. Senate.

Graphic video captured the moment the woman was shot. A shot rings out as she went through a window into the Speaker’s lobby. Warning: It’s disturbing.

However, NBC News reported, via sources, that a member of law enforcement shot Babbitt. Video shows she was shot as she tried to climb through a window inside the Capitol building that accessed a hallway into the Speaker’s lobby.

NBC also reported that law enforcement discovered improvised explosive devices on the Capitol grounds. One was “safely detonated” at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. New York Post reported that the officer was with the Capitol police.

People are using the name Roberta Paulsen for the victim and calling her a martyr, in a reference to “Fight Club.” However, the shot woman is not named Roberta Paulsen; her name is Ashli Babbit, according to KUSI news in San Diego, which broke the news of her identity. They called her Ashli Babbit, but social media shows the correct spelling of her name is Ashli Babbitt.

An armed standoff was taking place outside the House front door on the afternoon of January 6. The mayhem unfolded as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump held a rally at which he railed against the election results, labeling it a fraud and declaring himself the victor. Even Republican officials in various swing states have declared that Trump did not win the election after conducting audits and investigations.

As Congress was debating the Arizona electoral votes, upon the objection of GOP lawmakers, Trump supporters outside suddenly began fighting with Capitol police and then breached the door of the Capitol building, eventually making it onto the floor of the Senate. Multiple Capitol police officers were also injured. As the Trump supporters holed up inside the Capitol, the graphic video showed the woman lying, bloodied around te mouth, on the floor.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Woman Was Shot in the Chest; President Trump Then Urged People to Go Home While Declaring That They Were Special

CNN reported, via sources, that the woman was shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds and is in critical condition.

In the live stream video, Trump supporters were shouting that someone was killed and panned to the woman, who was lying with blood coming out of her mouth. “Oh f*ck, they killed her,” said one.

After the shooting, President Donald Trump released a video in which he declared that people should go home but stated that he loved them.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said.

“It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anyone hurt. We’ve never had such a thing like this that happened where they can take it away from all of us. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen how others are treated who are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

2. Trump Supporters Inside the Capitol Referred to the Woman as a ‘Patriot Woman’

In the video, Trump supporters began speaking of Civil War as the woman lay shot on the ground.

“Welcome to the start of a Civil War,” a man says in the video. He says Secret Service shot her and she didn’t have a weapon but that’s unclear and unverified. Another man said, “The Capitol Police have killed a Patriot woman.” One man with a megaphone urged people not to damage the building. “This is not our house. That’s why we’re here,” retorted another man.

“He said go home; this is our home,” said a man. Another man said, “Donald Trump told everybody to go home. Let’s go home.”

It’s not clear who injured her.

A video from MSNBC showed the woman being taken out on a stretcher.

The shooting happened outside of the House of Representatives chamber. Photos from inside the House chamber showed U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn pointing ou

3. An Eyewitness Said the Woman ‘Rushed Through the Windows’

A man from New Jersey spoke to a journalist and said he was an eyewitness. He had a bloody hand. “We had stormed into the chambers inside, and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows. A number of police and Secret Service were saying get back, get down and get out of the way.”

He continued, “She didn’t heed the call. As we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. She fell back on me. She started to say she was fine, it’s cool. Then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and mouth and nose. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead anymore.”

The man said that “riot police came in and started ushering us out with their sticks and stuff.” Asked how they got in the Capitol, he said, “We tore through the scaffolding, through flashbangs and tear gas, and blitzed our way in through all of the chambers. Just trying to get into Congress and whoever we could get into and tell them we need some kind of investigation into this, and someone might be dead.

That’s not the kind of government we can have.”

He said he wasn’t injured. “It could have been me. She went in first.” He said, “This can not stand anymore… they don’t represent anybody. And now they will kill people.” Asked who he meant, he said, “Police, Congressmen and women. They don’t care. They think we’re a joke. $2,000 checks were a joke to them.” He said people were filming the marchers earlier and laughing at them. Once they were inside “guns came out.” He added: “We’re at a point now where it can’t be allowed to stand.”

4. The House Minority Leader Heard a Call of Shots Fired

A mob tried to break into the chamber while members of Congress, staffers and press were inside.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, told Fox News he heard a call of shots fired:

Live streamers also showed the Trump mob on the floor of the Senate chamber:

“You break it, you buy it,” one man said in the live stream video. “Hey where’s the Senate floor. They said go to the Senate floor.”

A man in the video declared those inside the Senate as “patriots” and declared the election was a fraud. “They’re trying to get people out.”

They were clustered in a hallway, waving flags and shouting “whose house, our house.’

The scene emerged as dramatic reports emanated out of the U.S. Capitol building. It was locked down, Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety, Congresspeople rushed off the floor, debate about certifying the election was stopped, and there were reports of smashed glass, gunfire, and people running around the Senate floor. Capitol police officers were injured.

5. A Man Climbed the Dais of the U.S. Senate Chambers to Shout That Trump Won the Election

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

In one dramatic scene, a man climbed the dais in the Senate chambers to declare that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane,” wrote Igor Bobic, a reporter with the Huffington Post wrote about the Trump supporters.

“Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows,” wrote Bobic.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

There are reports that Trump supporters were “shooting into the chamber,” of the House at the U.S. Capitol building. “Guns drawn in the chamber,” wrote journalist Matt Fuller. Authorities have not confirmed those accounts.

“They’re shooting into the chamber,” he wrote.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

There were reports of injuries to multiple Capitol police officers.

Now multiple officers injured. pic.twitter.com/yRDc9AEHNg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

Shortly before, Trump held a rally in which he railed at elections officials, urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results and declared that America no longer has “free and fair” elections. He called some Republicans weak, and he insisted that he won the presidential election, despite even Republican officials in various states, including Georgia, saying that audits and investigations showed that he did not.

Watch video of the Trump supporters as they initially began to storm the Capitol building here:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Here’s additional video:

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Julie Tsirkin, a reporter for NBC News, wrote that authorities were evacuating the Library of Congress. She shared an alert that read, “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exists” and “close doors behind you but do not lock.”

She said that the Cannon office Building was also being evacuated. Then, the entire Capitol building went into lockdown.

