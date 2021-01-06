WATCH: Woman Shot in U.S. Capitol, Live Stream Video Shows

A woman was shot as Trump supporters took over the U.S. Capitol building, were running around the Senate chambers, and were live streaming from inside the congressional building as police gathered outside.

They were shouting that someone was killed and panned to a woman with blood on her face inside the Capitol, which they had taken over. “Oh f*ck, they killed her.” It’s not clear yet what happened. It appeared the woman was shot. CNN confirmed the woman was shot and is in critical condition. “Welcome to the start of a Civil War,” a man says in the video. He says Secret Service shot her and she didn’t have a weapon but that’s unclear. Another man said, “The Capitol Police have killed a Patriot woman.”

It’s not clear whether the woman was dead and who injured her. According to CNN, the woman was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A video from MSNBC showed the woman being taken out on a stretcher.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

The shooting happened outside of the House of Representatives chamber. Photos from inside the House chamber showed U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn pointing out of the doors of the chamber at a mob trying to break in to the chamber while members of Congress, staffers and press were inside.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, told Fox News he heard a call of shots fired:

.@GOPLeader confirms he heard of a call of "shots fired" from the Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/uNaEsGt2i0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2021

Live streamers also showed the Trump mob on the floor of the Senate chamber:

“You break it, you guy it,” one man said in the live stream video. “Hey where’s the Senate floor. They said go to the Senate floor.”

A man in the video declared those inside the Senate as “patriots” and declared the election was a fraud. “They’re trying to get people out.”

They were clustered in a hallway, waving flags and shouting “whose house, our house.’

The scene emerged as dramatic reports emanated out of the U.S. Capitol building. It was locked down, Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety, Congresspeople rushed off the floor, debate about certifying the election was stopped, and there were reports of smashed glass, gunfire, and people running around the Senate floor. Capitol police officers were injured.

A Man Climbed the Dais of the U.S. Senate Chambers to Shout That Trump Won the Election

https://twitter.com/igorbobic/status/1346906369232920576

“They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane,” wrote Igor Bobic, a reporter with the Huffington Post wrote about the Trump supporters.

“Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows,” wrote Bobic.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

There Were Unconfirmed Reports That Someone Was ‘Shooting Into the Chamber’

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

There are reports that Trump supporters were “shooting into the chamber,” of the House at the U.S. Capitol building. “Guns drawn in the chamber,” wrote journalist Matt Fuller. Authorities have not confirmed those accounts.

“They’re shooting into the chamber,” he wrote.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

There were reports of injuries to multiple Capitol police officers.

Now multiple officers injured. pic.twitter.com/yRDc9AEHNg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

Shortly before, Trump held a rally in which he railed at elections officials, urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results and declared that America no longer has “free and fair” elections. He called some Republicans weak, and he insisted that he won the presidential election, despite even Republican officials in various states, including Georgia, saying that audits and investigations showed that he did not.

Watch video of the Trump supporters as they initially began to storm the Capitol building here:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Here’s additional video:

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Julie Tsirkin, a reporter for NBC News, wrote that authorities were evacuating the Library of Congress. She shared an alert that read, “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exists” and “close doors behind you but do not lock.”

She said that the Cannon office Building was also being evacuated. Then, the entire Capitol building went into lockdown.

