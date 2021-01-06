[WATCH]: Graphic Video Shows Woman Shot in Capitol Amid Protest

Live video of protests inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building showed a bloodied woman being taken out of the Capitol on a stretcher after one person was shot and injured in the building.

MSNBC aired the footage, which you can view here or below. Be forewarned that the video is graphic. The Associated Press confirmed one person was shot and injured. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the condition of the person was not immediately known.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

The video came at the same time as reports of a person shot inside the Capitol building. It was not immediately clear whether the woman had been shot. Linsday Watts, a reporter for Fox 5 DC, wrote on Twitter that a person was shot and that resuscitation was being attempted.

“BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress,” she wrote.

Law enforcement told ABC News shots were fired in the Capitol building.

A video was posted on Twitter that captured the shooting itself. Heavy is not posting the graphic video, which shows close-up footage of the victim. A person shared the video on Twitter, writing that “A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building.”

The video shows a crowd of people milling around and bumping into each other, followed by the sound of gunfire and people yelling “active shooter!” One person is seen laying on the ground while a person nearby holds hands up. Another person tends to the woman on the ground, who has a significant amount of blood on her face. A person on the video screams “help her!” and “come on!”

“She needs help! She needs f****** help!” a man screams.

Another voice says, “she’s gone, man,” followed by a voice shouting, “You can’t save her from here! We gotta get EMS here! Get back!”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.