Audrey Hale, Nashville Covenant School Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Audrey Hale was the 28-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting three students and three adult staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023, NBC News reports. Hale, a Nashville resident who once attended the private Christian school, is also dead, police said. The victims were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to officials.

A total of seven people, including the shooter, were killed at the school, police said. The victims have been identified by police on Twitter as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, along with 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Koonce was the head of school.

Police said they were searching a home connected to Hale in the Nashville area. Heavy is working to confirm social media accounts that some have reported to be connected to Hale. A photo of Hale circulating on social media has not yet been confirmed by Heavy. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez tweeted that Hale’s name was confirmed by three law enforcement sources.

“UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman,” Nashville police tweeted. Police said a vehicle at the scene helped lead them to identify the suspect.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a news conference the suspect is a white female who lives in the Nashville area and was a former student at the school. Hale entered a side door of the school around 10 a.m., police said. Officials have not said when Hale attended the school or for how long.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted at 11 a.m., “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.” The active shooter call came at 10:13 a.m., police said at a press conference. An officer was cut by glass but no other injuries, including other gunshot victims, were reported, police said.

According to its website, The Covenant School is a private Presybyterian Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade. The school’s website quotes Head of School Dr. Katherine Koonce, who was killed in the shooting, as saying, “At the Covenant School, we are about more than simply educating our students — we are participating in the miracle of their development and seeing them transform into who they will be. Impactful teaching methods and programs, daily all-school chapel, and school-wide service-learning are the backdrop for the real work — helping children become who God intends them to be.” The school’s motto is, “Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2021, the FBI “designated 61 shootings as active shooter incidents. In these incidents, 103 people were killed and 140 wounded, excluding the shooters. For the period 2017–2021, active shooter incident data reveals an upward trend.” Only one of those shooters was a female, showing how rare the Nashville shooting is. Only 3.8% of active shooters were women in another FBI study of incidents from 2000 to 2013.

Here’s what you need to know about Audrey Hale, The Covenant School shooting suspect:

1. The Suspected Shooter, Identified as Audrey Hale, Was Killed by Police Responding to an Active Shooter Call at The Covenant School on the Second Floor of the School, Officials Said

Two officers confronted the shooter, identified by NBC News as Audrey Hale, on the second floor of the school, Nashville police tweeted. Police said Hale went to the second floor and opened fire.

There was no school resource officer on site at the school, but the school did have an active shooter protocol, according to WSMV-TV.

Nashville police tweeted, “Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her.”

Hale was “engaged by police” officers responding to an active shooter call at The Covenant School and she was shot and killed, according to The Tennessean. The newspaper wrote, “At the scene, scores of parents and onlookers gathered in a parking lot, awaiting updates, as helicopters circled the area, surrounded by a residential and busy businesses district.”

Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a noon press conference, “At 10:13 this morning the police department received a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The police department response was swift. Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level. They immediately went to the gunfire. When the officers got to the second level they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her. She was fatally shot by responding police officers.”

Aaron added, “There was a five-member team that was on the second floor at that time. Two individuals from that five-member team opened fire on the shooter. We know at this point that this shooter is a female. She appears to be in her teens.” He said, “By 10:27, the shooter was deceased. The officers had engaged the shooter by 10:27 and she was deceased. Again, I said the first call came in at 10:13 this morning.”

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted, “We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene.”

Five of the six victims were taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to WSMV. The sixth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooter was also pronounced dead at the school, according to police.

2. A Motive for the Shooting Has Not Been Released

Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting. According to police, there is surveillance video from the school that shows part of the incident and investigators were reviewing that footage “to try to learn exactly how all of this happened.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, the TBI tweeted, “At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to the scene of this morning’s school shooting in Green Hills. As indicated by @MNPDNashville, there is no current threat to public safety.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) added on Twitter, “Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School. For further details, follow @MNPDNashville.”

Parent Avery Myrick told WSMV-TV that her daughter said she was hunkered down in a room and there was shooting all around in the school.

The police chief said he had hoped if there was ever such an active shooter situation that “we would not wait, we would immediately go in, and we would immediately engage the person perpetrating this horrible crime.”

3. Hale Was Armed With 2 ‘Assault-Style’ Rifles & a Handgun, Police Say

Aaron, the police spokesman said, of Hale, “She was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun.” Aaron did not provide any other information about the weapons, other than saying the shooter had two rifles and a pistol. He did not say if the guns were purchased legally or how the suspect obtained them.

Hale, “entered the school through a side entrance and traversed her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots. We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded as well as three adults inside the school.” According to Aaron, “an officer had a wound from cut glass. That is the only other injury that I’m aware of.”

Aaron said there were not any armed officers or security at the school. “This is a church that operates a private school,” Aaron told reporters. “There was no Metro Police personnel assigned to that building at any time.” He said the shooting happened in an upper level of the school in an area he described as “kind of a lobby-type area. It was not in a classroom per se.”

4. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Said He Is ‘Closely Monitoring the Tragic Situation at Covenant’

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, tweeted, “I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. … As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.”

Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.”

Fellow GOP U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty added on Twitter, “Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I’m grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.”

“I was literally moved to tears to see this as the kids were being ushered out of the building,” Drake said in the news conference.

5. The Covenant School Was Founded in 2001 & Has an Enrollment of About 200 Students, According to Its Website

Thank you to the @MNPDNashville Mounted Patrol for coming to Covenant and teaching our PreK students about how they help the community. #covenantknights pic.twitter.com/iYEulSVPmf — The Covenant School (@CovenantKnights) September 9, 2022

According to The Covenant School’s website, it was founded in 2001 “as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church.” The school has an enrollment of between 195 to 210 students in recent years, according to the website. The school has a teaching faculty of 33, its website says. Police said there about 10 or so other staff members in the school on a typical day.

The school’s website adds, “The Covenant School graduates attend the area’s best secondary schools, where they establish themselves as leaders, problem solvers, and collaborative learners. The Covenant School students are sought out and recognized at their next school for their sterling character, integrity, and their desire to learn and serve others.”

Dr. Katherine Koonce, the head of the school, who was among the victims killed, wrote on the website, “Ours is a unique challenge — to educate twenty-first-century children in a way that prepares them to impact their culture and think in accordance with timeless Truth. Never before have we known more about the skills and experiences students need to be successful and develop skills. But, we must be about more. As we capture our children’s attention and their minds for learning, we also want to capture their hearts in relationships that challenge their thinking and help them learn critical skills. Our graduates attend the finest schools in the Nashville area, where they not only excel academically, but also act with character that comes from authentic faith in Jesus.”

The school’s website adds, “The beauty of a PreSchool-6th school is in its simplicity and innocence. Students are free to be children — they can feel fully and safely known by our faculty and become leaders under their guidance. The Covenant School begins coaching our students to be leaders at an early age. Fifth and sixth grade students practice their leadership skills with younger students as they mentor them under the direction of a trusted adult. Every year, the faculty nurtures relationships and purposefully encourages healthy bonding between students, so they may better understand their role in strengthening the school community.”

According to The Covenant School, “Academically, a PreSchool-6th school allows curriculum to be more specialized, so students have the potential for outstanding academic achievement. When the time comes to make a decision about higher education, the Covenant School works closely with each family — we consider each child as an individual and counsel them throughout the application process, so they can transition to their next school with confidence.”