Tomasz Kosowski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tomasz Kosowski is a Tampa, Florida, area plastic surgeon who is accused in the murder of a missing lawyer, Steven Cozzi.

WebMD gives the plastic surgeon’s full name as “Dr. Tomasz Roman Kosowski, MD,” and says he was based in Tampa, Florida.

“The Largo Police Department has arrested 44-year-old Tomasz Roman Kosowski and charged him with First Degree Murder in regard to missing person, Steven Cozzi,” the Largo Police Department wrote in a news release on March 26, 2023.

Cozzi worked for Blanchard Law Firm, which was representing former co-workers being sued by Kosowski in a pending negligence case, according to Pinellas County, Florida, court records.

Although Cozzi has not been found, the charge indicates authorities believe he is deceased. His husband, Michael Montgomery, wrote on Facebook, “Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend was stolen from us. Steve Cozzi was the kindest, funniest, and most brilliant man I ever met. I knew he was the one from the day that we had our first date. I only ever wanted to protect him and to make him happy. I know I will see him again one day.”

1. Drops of Blood Were Found in the Men’s Bathroom at Steven Cozzi’s Law Firm, But the Lawyer Has Not Been Found, Police Say

On March 21, 2023, the Largo Police Department “responded to a call for service in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that Steven Cozzi had left his office 1501 S Belcher Road, leaving behind his wallet, car keys, and cellphone. However, he was never seen exiting the building and left behind his vehicle,” the release says.

Cozzi worked for Blanchard Law Firm. The firm’s managing told WFLA that Cozzi “went to the bathroom during work Tuesday and never returned. His phone, wallet, and keys were found on his desk.”

“As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance,” Cozzi’s mother Lois Cozzi told WFLA.

“During the investigation, there was a strong chemical odor in the men’s bathroom of the office and small drops of blood. A subsequent forensics investigation revealed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom,” according to the Largo police release.

“Largo Police Detectives began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building the same time as the victim,” the release says.

2. Police Searched the Tarpon Springs Home of Tomasz Kosowski, Who Was Known to Patients as ‘Dr. K’

According to Largo police, officers obtained a search warrant on Kosowski’s residence in Tarpon Springs. “Evidence obtained from the search warrant led to the vehicle stop of Kosowski on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Tarpon Springs,” the release says.

“Tomasz Roman Kosowski, was placed in custody and transported to Pinellas County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder. The body of Steven Cozzi has not been located at this time,” the release adds.

“The Largo Police Department would like to thank the Tarpons Springs Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and The Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this ongoing investigation,” the Largo police news release says.

“As stated, the investigation is still active and ongoing. We anticipate providing additional information when the integrity of the investigation allows us to do so,” the release says.

“At this time, we are asking that anyone that feels they have information pertinent to this investigation to call Detective Bolton at the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.”

The Chronicle reports that Kosowski was known to patients as “Dr. K.”

3. Tomasz Kosowski Specialized in Facial Plastic Surgery & Breast Reconstruction

#DEVELOPING | A #TarponSprings plastic surgeon was booked into the #Pinellas Co. jail this morning, accused of 1st Degree Murder. We were out at his home Friday after neighbors say it was raided by police. #Largo PD performed the arrest. Updates on @FOX13News. pic.twitter.com/DuFW7wTQTp — Ryan French FOX 13 (@RyanFrenchFox13) March 26, 2023

According to WebMD, plastic surgeon Dr. Tom Kosowski “specializes in facial plastic surgery, body contouring, and breast reconstruction techniques.”

Health Grades says the doctor used to practice in Atlanta, Georgia, writing, “Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA and has over 16 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Dartmouth Medical School in 2007. His office accepts new patients.”

Kosowski has an active license to practice plastic surgery in Florida, according to NPPES.

4. Reviews Were Mixed for Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, With One Review Writer Praising the Doctor’s ‘Gifted Hands’

Pinellas County Plastic Surgeon Tomasz Roman Kosowski ARRESTED in connection with the disappearance of Largo Florida Lawyer Steven Cozzi.

WATCH 👇https://t.co/hXv2zfSEKN pic.twitter.com/mAEt4qahiB — Jonathan Lee Riches INVESTIGATES (@JLRINVESTIGATES) March 26, 2023

There was a mediated settlement in a medical malpractice case against the doctor in December 2022, according to Pinellas County, Florida, court records.

Reviews on WebMD are mixed for the doctor. “I wouldn’t even give one star if I didn’t have too I told him I couldn’t breathe after surgery they said your fine go home your out of pain meds I woke up in the hospital with suffered acute hemorage, sepsis, blood loss, hemoperitoneum, pneumothorax, metabolic acidosis,” one review writer accused in a spelling error-riddled post.

However, another review writer described a positive experience.

“Dr. K made a miracle on my body. He used to operate in Orlando and when I went back to my second surgery unfortunately he had moved. He has the Gifted hands and concepts that one expects from a plastic surgeon. I had an Amazing result,” that reviewer wrote.

A person on the Health Grades website wrote, “I am very happy with my Breast augmentation. Dr. Kosowski was so easy to work with. He explains everything thoroughly in a way that’s easy to understand. His perfectionist attitude assured me that this was going to be a smart decision. I am very happy with my results.”

5. Dr. Tomasz Kosowski Accused His Former Employer of Obliterating His ‘Promising Young Career’

Booking photo of Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. Records show Kosowski filed a lawsuit against his former employer in 19’. That case is still active. We’re asking police to confirm a connection to another case in Pinellas Co. So far, no specifics released on the murder charge. https://t.co/niNwLYfxTe pic.twitter.com/1oqsltUnK0 — Ryan French FOX 13 (@RyanFrenchFox13) March 26, 2023

The last entry in the negligence case filed by Kosowski was a motion to strike filed on March 23, 2023, according to court records.

The Chronicle reports that the law suit centered on Kosowski’s claims that his former employer, Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016, assigned a woman to do his insurance billing who “didn’t file claims and lied to his patients, costing him tens of thousands of dollars and resulting in negative reviews of him to be posted online.”

“Dr. K’s promising young career has essentially been obliterated,” Kosowski lawsuit says, according to The Chronicle. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

Kosowski then set up his own practice, according to the Chronicle.

