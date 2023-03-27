Nashville School Shooting Victims: Names & Photos

The Nashville school shooting victims are three elementary students and three staff members, including the head of the school, according to Nashville police.

The victims were identified by police on Twitter as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, along with 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Koonce was the head of school, according to her Facebook page.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Nashville police said in a written statement and news conference that Audrey Hale, 28, a former art student, entered The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023, just after 10 a.m., and opened fire on the second floor.

Hale, who lived in Nashville, was shot dead at the scene, police said.

“UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter,” Nashville police tweeted. Police said a vehicle at the scene helped lead them to identify the suspect.

Heavy is posting a biography and photo of each victim later in this story as they are released.

Here’s what you need to know about the victims:

Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60

Dean Russ Crowe paid tribune to Koonce on Facebook.

“This beautiful soul, Katherine Koonce, taught me so much-two things I think about very often,” he wrote.

“She was the headmaster of the school in Nashville and one of the adults that was murdered. Today is such a tragedy. I know her entrance into heaven was abundant. But here we on earth we are devastated. Please pray for her husband and family. And for all the families who thought today was just another Monday and counting down to Spring Break. It’s just horrible.”

On Facebook, Koonce wrote that she was “Head of School at The Covenant School” and “Former Academic Dean at Christ Presbyterian Academy.”

Koonce “studied Leadership and Professional Studies at Trevecca Nazarene University, studied “Masters Education at Georgia State University,” and studied at LSU and Vanderbilt University. She was from Brentwood, Tennessee, and lived in Brentwood, Tennessee. Her top visible post on Facebook was about her daughter’s engagement.

Koonce was the head of school. The school’s website quotes Katherine Koonce, who was killed in the shooting, as saying, “At the Covenant School, we are about more than simply educating our students — we are participating in the miracle of their development and seeing them transform into who they will be. Impactful teaching methods and programs, daily all-school chapel, and school-wide service-learning are the backdrop for the real work — helping children become who God intends them to be.” The school’s motto is, “Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.”

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Mike Hill, 61

Police Chief John Drake said in a news conference that Hale, a former student at the school, lived in the Nashville area, and entered the school through a side door.

According to its website, The Covenant School is a private Presybyterian Christian school for students from preschool to sixth grade.

Two officers confronted Hale on the second floor of the school, Nashville police tweeted. Police said in a news conference that Hale had detailed maps of the school and a manifesto. The motive is not yet clear.

Five victims were taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to WSMV. The sixth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

READ NEXT: More About the Nashville School Shooting Suspect