Barrett Blade, Stormy Daniels’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Barrett Blade is the fourth and current husband of porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to Daily Mail, Daniels “has quietly gotten married to her fourth husband,” Blade.

They married in December 2022, Daily Mail reported. Daniels is back in the news after former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he believes the Manhattan District Attorney is about to charge him criminally over a payment to Daniels during the 2016 election. Daniels says she had sex with Trump in 2006, which he denies, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to The Guardian, Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Barrett Blade & Stormy Daniels Knew Each Other for 25 Years Before Marrying & She Calls Him Her ‘Ride & Die’

According to Daily Mail, Blade and Daniels met in a bar 25 years ago but stayed in touch. Daniels confirmed the longevity of their relationship on Instagram, writing with a picture of her and Blade, “This man has been my ride or die for almost 25 years.”

The couple honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico, and live in Florida, OK Magazine reported.

“It was a good night of taking care of business with @thestormydaniels,” Blade wrote on Instagram with a picture showing him with Daniels at an event.

Blade’s birth name is Russell Barrett, according to Daily Mail.

2. Barrett Blade Is Also a Porn Star as Well as a Photographer

According to OK Magazine, Blade “is an adult film star, and he also does photography, directing and plays the bass.”

The site quoted Daniels as saying that, when she starred on an upcoming reality show, “For The Love of DILFs,” other contestants asked “if they could sleep with my husband!”

“They kept saying, ‘Come on! There has to be a way we can get in there,'” she recalled to OK Magazine. “I was like, ‘No.'”

3. Barrett Blade Called Stormy Daniels the ‘Most Beautiful Woman I Know’

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Blade wrote on Instagram, along with a picture showing him with Daniels, “Happy valentines to the most beautiful woman I know. I love you @stormydbarrett.”

Daniels wrote on Valentine’s Day about Blade, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who loves me just as much on the bad days as he does on the good days and has loved me every day in between for over two decades. Thank you for dancing with me in the moonlight, kissing me in the rain and building this incredible life with me so full of adventure and love. I adore you @barrettblade777.”

In December 2022, she wrote on Instagram, “When you marry your best friend, life is always going to be good….even on the days it’s hard. Thank you @barrettblade777 for giving me my dream home, life and family. (The diamonds and amazing sex are awesome, too! 💋😜)”

4. Stormy Daniels Called Her Husband the ‘Most Amazing Man I Ever Met’

On Instagram, Daniels wrote, along with a photo showing her with Blade, that she was having a “date night with the most amazing man I’ve ever met.”

She also wrote in December 2022 with a picture showing her with Blade, “Last day! Come see us til 6pm today at the Bad Dragon booth at the Exxxotica Expo at the Dulles Expo Center!”

Blade describes himself on Instagram as, “Award winning performer, cinematographer, photographer & Director. Founding member/bassist for Warner Bros. recording artist Dial-7.” He is on Instagram at @BarrettBlade777.

5. Stormy Daniels Was Married 3 Other Times

Daniels has been married three other times.

According to The Guardian, in 2018, Daniels’ third husband Glendon Crain filed for divorce.

“In his 13-page divorce petition, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and sought sole custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford,” The Guardian reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Crain was accused of domestic violence, but the case was dismissed.

Mike Moz and Pat Myne are the other ex-husbands of Daniels. According to his IMDb profile, Moz was married to Daniels for two years, and they divorced in 2009. He is a producer, art director and casting director, the profile reads. Mike Moz’s real name is Mike Mosny, and he was one of four people who Daniels said knew about the alleged Trump situation, according to The Washington Post.

According to The Smoking Gun, Daniels was accused in a domestic violence situation with Moz over laundry.

According to Newsweek, Daniels married Myne, a “fellow adult film star and director,” in 2003.

