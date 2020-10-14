Barron Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19, First Lady Melania Reveals

First Lady Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday, October 14, that her son, Barron Trump, tested positive for coronavirus after she and President Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Melania Trump reveals that at first her son tested negative, but a few days later, her “fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Barron Trump, 14, is the only biological child the first lady shares with the president. Melania Trump also said that Barron has since gotten over the deadly virus.

She wrote, “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania Trump, 50, also detailed her own experience with coronavirus, admitting that her battle with COVID-19 was not an easy journey.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” the first lady said. “I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

Unlike her husband, who spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center, which she referred to as merely as “a precaution,” Melania Trump said she “chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team.”

Melanie Trump Reveals She Has Tested Negative & Opened Up About How ‘Recovering From an Illness Gives You Time to Reflect’

In addition to thanking the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley, Melania Trump thanked “first responders everywhere,” and how “recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect.” She said:

I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.

Melania Trump also happily said that like the president, she is fully cleared on coronavirus and hopes to return to her duties as soon as the first lady as soon as possible.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” Melania Trump continued. “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.”

Trump Announced That He Is Now ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 at Rally on October 12

Trump claims he's now "immune" to the coronavirus, feeling "powerful" and willing to "kiss everyone" in the audience. "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women," he said. pic.twitter.com/0brz0Rl8UQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2020



On Monday evening, while Trump was hosting a rally in Sanford, Florida, his first campaign trip since being hospitalized for COVID-19, the president boasted that he is likely “completely immune” from coronavirus.

“One thing with me, the nice part is I went through it,” Trump said. “Now they say I’m immune. I can feel it. I feel so powerful I’ll walk into that audience … I’ll walk in there and I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. I’ll give you a big, fat kiss.”

On Sunday, October 11, Trump had tweeted, “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!” — however, Twitter hid the tweet from online users for violating the site’s “rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

