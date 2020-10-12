Trump Tweets 96 Times Prior to His Florida Rally on Monday

Donald Trump was noticeably excited to return to the campaign trail after being hospitalized with coronavirus. By 5:50 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12, he had fired off 96 tweets prior to the start of his rally in Florida.

The topics of Trump’s tweets crossed a wide range of topics. He previewed the “big crowds” awaiting his arrival in Florida, claimed the public had “zero interest” in watching the NBA Finals and trashed Senator Richard Blumenthal.

In addition to wishing everyone a “Happy Columbus Day,” the 74-year-old president retweeted numerous messages and articles in support of his Supreme Court Justice nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

The Bulk of Trump’s Tweets Were Trashing Former Vice President Joe Biden

What’s going on, almost nobody is showing up for Sleepy Joe rallies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020



The bulk of Trump tweets on Monday were messages slamming his presidential rival, Joe Biden, and how “almost nobody is showing up for Sleep Joe rallies.”

One of the tweets Trump sent out to his 87.2 million followers claimed, “Almost nobody showed up to the Sleepy Joe Biden “Rally” in Ohio. The reporting and polls are a Media Con Job – Fake News. We have far more support and enthusiasm than even in 2016. November 3rd. will be a great day for America!!! #MAGA.”

Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job. The fact is, they were TERRIBLE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016. Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before. Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies. Places are DEAD. Stiff!!! See you in Florida tonight. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Trump hasn’t been on the campaign trail since October 2 due to COVID-19 and his subsequent three-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. And despite the fact that Biden has never tested positive for coronavirus, the president called him out for not following the suggested health guidelines while on the campaign trail.

So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Trump tweeted, “So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care!”

The Economy is about ready to go through the roof. Stock Market ready to break ALL-TIME RECORD. 401k’s incredible. New Jobs Record. Remember all of this when you VOTE. Sleepy Joe wants to quadruple your Taxes. Depression!!! Don’t let it happen! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Republicans must state loudly and clearly that WE are going to provide much better Healthcare at a much lower cost. Get the word out! Will always protect pre-existing conditions!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

In another tweet, Trump claimed, “Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe!”

Notching up Trump’s Twitter message count on Monday was an onslaught of retweets. He sent out a series retweets of himself, his official campaign’s account, and those of his Republican supporters.

Trump Wanted To Pull Off a Huge Superman ‘Stunt’ to Re-Start His Campaign Efforts

Trump‘s Twitterstorm could be an attempt to make up for lost time on the campaign trail. While Trump gave an energetic, albeit “markedly brief” speech from The White House on October 10, was sure to bring media attention, The New York Times reported on Saturday that Trump wanted to pull a huge “stunt” when he first left the hospital last Monday.

According to Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, the president wanted to trick viewers, recreating a scene reminiscent of Gene Wilder’s infamous entrance as Willy Wonka in the original 1971 film. They wrote:

“In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer. He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt.”

President Trump 'thinks he's Superman'Sky News host Peter Gleeson says Donald Trump "thinks he's Superman" and he wouldn't write the US president off ahead of the upcoming election in November. It comes as President Trump recently returned to the White House after just three days in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre following a positive coronavirus test. Mr… 2020-10-06T05:29:36Z

Even though Trump did not rip off his shirt ala the fictional character Clark Kent in Superman, the 74-year-old president has been called out for trying to appear like Superman by Australia Sky News host Peter Gleeson. New York Times reporter Thomas L. Friedman wrote an op-ed entitled, “Trump’s not Superman. He’s Superspeader.”

The Hills’s op-ed writer Sharyl Attkinson published a very similar piece on October 7, “Trump: From ‘super spreader’ to Superman?” After The New York Times article was published on Saturday, “Willy Wonka” started trending nationally under the politics tab on Twitter.

you know I always imagined that if willy wonka was trending on twitter because of me it'd be for a completely different reason than this — 🏳️‍⚧️ lady aHEXis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StebMcDreb) October 10, 2020

Many of Trump’s supporters, however, do see the president’s quick return to The White House as being like Superman. There’s even a shirt of him appearing as Clark Kent available for sale on Amazon.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dr. Fauci Slams Trump Ad Manipulating His Words ‘Out of Context’