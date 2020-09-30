Breonna Taylor’s Mother Tamika Palmer Did Not Buy a Bentley or an $800k House With Settlement Money, Lawyers Say

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, did not buy a Bentley or an $800,000 home with the settlement money her family received in September 2020, her lawyer said.

On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor was shot dead inside of her home by Louisville Metro police officers, Johnathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrave. Police officers were at the home to execute a no-knock search warrant on the home. She was 26 years old. None of the officers were indicted on charges related to Taylor’s death. Hankison was indicted on charges related to wanton endangerment.

When asked if the rumor was true, one of Breonna Taylor’s family’s lawyers, Lonita Parker, responded, “This is not true.” Public records in Jefferson County, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor’s mother lives, show no deeds in her name.

The First Mention of the Rumor Came on Twitter on September 25

According to a Twitter search, the first mention of the rumor came from a user named @BetteDavisI on September 25. At the time of writing, BetteDavisI’s account has been suspended due to a violation of Twitter’s rules. The original tweet, @Billypuntove, read, “Breonna’s mom just went out & bought a 800K house & a Bentley. We all give in our own way.”

A Facebook Post Making the Claim Was Shared 25,000 Times & Remains Publicly Visible

On Facebook, a post which was a verbatim quoting of @BetteDavisI post was shared 25,000 times. The post remains visible but is flagged as “false information” by Facebook independent fact-checkers. One person commented on the post saying, “She will probably be broke and bankrupt within 5 years.” Another person wrote, “I bet my mom wished I was a long term negro drug dealer.”

Facebook’s fact check links to a story from Lead Stories. Another of Breonna Taylor’s family’s lawyers, Sam Aguiar, told Lead Stories that the settlement money in the case has yet to be paid. Heavy has reached out to Aguiar for comment.

On September 15, Breonna Taylor’s Family Was Paid $12 Million by the City of Louisville

On September 15, city officials in Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to pay Breonna Taylor’s family $12 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, The New York Times reported at the time. Another of the family’s lawyers, Sam Aguiar, told the media after the settlement was announced:

This is a good first step. The city obviously doesn’t have the power to bring charges, which still rests in the hands of the attorney general. But what the city can do is change its police practices, and it can acknowledge through a settlement that a lot of things went wrong that night.

You can read the full settlement decision here.

The previous record for a settlement from city officials in Louisville was $8.5 million which was paid out in 2012, according to The Louisville Courier Journal.

