Brian Raymond: Ex-Embassy Staffer Drugged & Raped Women, Feds Say

Brian Jeffrey Raymond was a U.S. Embassy staffer who federal authorities said drugged and raped women and saved photos and videos of them on his phone.

Federal officials released additional information on Raymond this week, hoping to identify additional victims.

An affidavit filed in his case in October by an FBI agent says Raymond, 44, met women on dating apps. He was arrested October 9, 2020, and his next court appearance is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Mexico City Police Arrested Raymond in May After a Woman Was Screaming for Help From His Balcony

Raymond was arrested in Mexico City after police were called because a woman was screaming for help on his balcony May 31, 2020, Mexico News Daily reported. At the time, he was working at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. The apartment was owned by the embassy.

The woman was nude on the balcony of the upscale Polanco neighborhood. She was found to have injuries indicating she was raped and injured, including bruises and cuts on her body, Mexico News Daily reported. They reported she was “scared and disoriented” when police were called. She filed a report indicating she met Raymond on the dating app, Tinder, and that she passed out after drinking a glass of wine he gave her.

Raymond contended he had consensual sex with the woman and was released, leaving for the United States the next day and quarantining for two weeks. Raymond agreed to be interviewed by federal officials following the quarantine.

Raymond Traveled Extensively Overseas & Speaks Mandarin & Spanish

Raymond traveled extensively overseas while working as a government employee. He had assignments in both Mexico and Peru, according to the FBI. He was living in Mexico from August 2018 to May 2020. Authorities said he speaks both Spanish and Mandarin.

Raymond was charged in a one-count criminal complaint which alleges “he induced an adult victim to travel for the purpose of engaging in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense. Raymond allegedly met the victim on a dating application and had videos and photographs of the victim showing her unconscious and partially undressed.” The FBI is continuing its investigation and seeking any additional victims.

“The FBI has been working with the DSS Office of Special Investigations and foreign law enforcement to coordinate the law enforcement effort to obtain information, including information about any additional potential victims,” an FBI news release said. “The investigation has also revealed photographs and videos of additional adult women on Raymond’s devices and electronic accounts. As a result, the FBI has created a central electronic system to collect information from potential victims and further investigate this case.”

The FBI and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service are asking for the public’s help in seeking potential victims of and additional information about an alleged sexual offender, Brian Jeffrey Raymond. Raymond, 44, was formerly a U.S. government employee, and he traveled extensively overseas, including in Mexico and Peru. He speaks both Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. Raymond had been living in Mexico from August 2018 to May 2020. Raymond was charged in connection with an instance in which he allegedly met a victim on a dating application and had videos and photographs of the victim showing her unconscious and partially undressed. Raymond was arrested in La Mesa, California, on October 9, 2020. The investigation is ongoing and has revealed photographs and videos of additional adult women on Raymond’s devices and electronic accounts.

This case is under investigation by the DSS, the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and the United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California, and the FBI and DSS San Diego Field Offices provided “significant assistance,” the FBI said.

The FBI Is Asking Additional Victims of Raymond to Come Forward With Information

The FBI is seeking information on any additional victims or anyone who may have additional information on Raymond. Anyone who had contact with Raymond or dated him is asked to fill out a brief online questionnaire.

The questionnaire asks for contact information, date and location of contact with Raymond, and any additional information that may be relevant to the investigation. Information can also be emailed to ReportingBJR@fbi.gov, or anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

