Brian Sicknick: Capitol Police Officer Injured During Trump Riot Dies

Brian Sicknick was a U.S. Capitol Police officer who has died of injuries suffered during a pro-Trump riot on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol building, authorities say. Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with rioters, the U.S. Capitol Police Department said in a statement. He died at 9:30 p.m. on January 7, the department said.

The officer’s death was first reported by Nexstar Media Group reporter Alexandra Limon and The New York Times. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Nexstar Media Group, which owns several local news stations, reported he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and suffered a stroke. Sicknick, 42, was a New Jersey native.

After reports of the officer’s death circulated, Daily Beast reported that he had not died but that he was on a ventilator with a blood clot on the brain and “it did not look good.” According to Limon, he was kept on life support until his family could come to see him.

The officer was struck in the head “by a rioter,” according to WGN. The name of the suspect, or their political affiliation, was not immediately clear. It was the second death to stem from the Capitol riots; a San Diego Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a different Capitol Police officer while coming through a window into a lobby area where members of Congress sheltered after fleeing as the mob came into the Capitol. Three other people died of medical incidents.

Here’s what you need to know about the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick:

1. The Cause of Death Is Still Being Investigated

According to the Capitol Police statement, Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol while on duty and was injured during a physical altercation with members of the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the building. “He returned to the division office and collapsed,” the department said. “He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Although it has been reported Sicknick was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher, according to The New York Times it’s not yet clear what caused his death.

“It was not clear if the blunt force had killed him; a chemical agent may have led to his death,” The Times reported, citing a source.

The newspaper reported that the FBI is investigating the officer’s death “as a possible federal murder case.” According to the Capitol Police, Sicknick’s death will be investigated by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the U.S. Capitol Police and their federal partners.

2. Sicknick Was a 15-Year Veteran of the Capitol Police Force & He Served 2 Tours in the Middle East While in the National Guard

According to The Daily Beast, Sicknick was also a former Air National Guardsman who served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to the Capitol Police, Sicknick joined the department in July 2008 and was assigned to the department’s First Responders Unit. “The entire department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.”

3. The Capitol Police Chief Resigned After Questions About Capitol Security

Questions were raised after the mob got into the Capitol as to why Capitol Police were not better prepared and even milled around inside while rioters were occupying offices, running around the Senate floor, and so forth.

The chief, Steven Sund, announced he was going to reign after the union head criticized police response, saying officers were “frustrated and demoralized” by it, according to NBC news.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told The Today Show that the Capitol Police response to the riots was a “failure” and “raises a lot of questions.”

“Clearly there’s failures,” he said. to the television station. “There has to be a lot of questions asked and answers given. What is very clear is the police underestimated the violent crowd and the size of it, and they overestimated their ability to control it.”

4. Lawmakers Say the Mob Who Attacked & Led to Sicknick’s Death & ‘Those Who Instigated Them’ Should Be Held ‘Fully Accountable’

My heart breaks over the senseless death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured in yesterday’s assault on the Capitol. To honor his memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held accountable. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 8, 2021

Democratic Reps. Tim Ryan, of Ohio, and Rosa DeLauro, of Connecticut, who chair the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee and House Appropriations Committee respectively, issued a statement after Sicknick’s death.

“Our hearts break over the senseless death of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured in the line of duty during yesterday’s violent assault on the Capitol. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues on the force,” the lawmakers said. “This tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps, and other essential workers yesterday.”

DeLauro and Ryan added, “To honor Officer Sicknick’s memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable.”

DeLauro and Ryan previously called for a review of the law enforcement response to the riot and the preparation ahead of the events. Their committees oversee the department’s budget.

5. More Than 50 Officers Were Injured in the Riots

According to The Hill, more than 50 officers were injured during the Capitol riots and 15 were hospitalized.

Congress was debating certification of the electoral college when a mob breached the Capitol. Some of those inside the Capitol have been identified as pro-Trump supporters and Q-Anon followers.

There were reports that a podium was taken, people were running around the Senate chambers, and a rioter even posed at a dais as another sat at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who owned a pool services store in San Diego, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer during the siege of the Capitol

