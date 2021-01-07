WATCH: Man in Trump Hat Carries Away Podium in U.S. Capitol

A man in a Trump hat who carried away a podium in the U.S. Capitol building has been identified as Adam Johnson of Parrish, Florida, according to numerous accounts on social media.

The lectern belonged to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the Herald Tribune. The newspaper reported that Johnson made his way onto the House floor when people stormed the U.S. Capitol building during the Congressional debate about certifying the electoral college. The vice president and members of Congress were rushed to safety.

The Herald Tribune reported, and social media accounts bear out, that a Brandenton resident who says he knew Johnson identified him from photos shared to Getty Images. Authorities have not yet named the man who took the podium.

Johnson has deleted his Facebook page, but people kept screenshots that show a similar photo at the Capitol.

ABC7 also identified Johnson as the man with the podium, saying he is 36 years old. He is married and a father of five, says the station.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Is a Stay at Home Father Who Makes Furniture

Buddy you’re reaching again: his name is Adam Johnson, he’s from Florida and a well-established trump supporter. That’s his selfie from counter-protesting at a BLM protest, do you understand that you haven’t been correct on any of these? And that you’re extremely gullible? pic.twitter.com/Xyj7B7x5Ll — Facts and Figures (@FactsandFigure9) January 7, 2021

Bradenton Herald reported of Johnson: “He is a stay-at-home father, who makes and sells furniture, while his wife is a doctor in Palmetto.” The story reports that he documented his DC trip on social media.

People who posted screenshots of his deleted Facebook posts on social media say he was a Trump supporter.

Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of the Florida Republican Party told The Herald Tribune that he did not recognize Johnson.

People who knew him said he had been posting anti Black Lives Matter material on Facebook for months. “His name is Adam Johnson. He lives in Bradenton, FL. Went to Lakewood ranch baptist church back when I knew him. His wife Suzi is a doctor. He mocked BLM protests online for months. Hypocrite and criminal,” wrote one man on Twitter.

“I think it’s completely inappropriate,” said Ziegler, to the newspaper. “He’s not part of our organization,” Ziegler said to the Herald Tribune. “I think it’s disgusting. That lectern belongs to all of us. It’s our property. We’re the ones who paid for it. It’s making a mockery of our government and our institutions.” He said he didn’t think Adam C. Johnson was registered as a Republican, the newspaper reported.

The FBI Is Seeking Information to Help Identify People Involved in the Capitol Damage

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The FBI wrote in a press release that it is seeking information to identify those involved in damage at the Capitol. “The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021,” wrote the agency.

The FBI provided this form to submit information.

The Trump supporters made it into the chambers of the U.S. Senate eventually. “They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane,” wrote Igor Bobic, a reporter with the Huffington Post.

“Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows,” wrote Bobic.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Dramatic video emerged of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress debated whether to certify the Electoral College vote. They made it into the chambers of both the U.S. Senate and House, and there were shooting reports, injuries to Capitol Police officers, reports of suspicious packages, and the vice president and members of Congress being rushed to safety.

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

They made it inside and onto the Senate floor.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

There are reports that supporters of Donald Trump are now “shooting into the chamber,” of the House at the U.S. Capitol building. “Guns drawn in the chamber,” wrote journalist Matt Fuller.

“They’re shooting into the chamber,” he wrote.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

READ NEXT: The Life & Death of Nashville Bomber Anthony Quinn Warner.