US Capitol Breached: Gunfire Reported in House Chamber as VP Ushered to Safety

There are reports that supporters of Donald Trump are “shooting into the chamber,” of the House at the U.S. Capitol building. “Guns drawn in the chamber,” wrote journalist Matt Fuller.

“They’re shooting into the chamber,” he wrote.

In an unprecedented and tense seen at the U.S. Capitol building, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building; police were stopping them from entering the chambers of the U.S. Senate. Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety.

Pence has been under incredible pressure from President Donald Trump to reject the presidential election results, but he has said he doesn’t have the authority to do so. “Guns drawn in the chamber,”

The dramatic scenes, some captured on video, came as Congress halted debate over certification of Arizona’s election results because protesters/rioters were inside the building. Other video showed Trump supporters fighting with members of the U.S. Capitol Police, some of whom appeared to have suffered injuries.

One congresswoman reported hearing gunshots, and there were reports of possible suspicious packages as the Capitol complex was evacuated.

Video Showed Trump Supporters Attempting to Breach the Capitol Building

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace shared video of the fracas at the Capitol, writing, “Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Rep. Elaine Luria wrote on Twitter, “I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”

