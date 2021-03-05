How to Buy UFC 259: Price & ESPN+ Bundle Deals

Buy UFC 259

Israel Adesanya looks to add to his already stacked resume as he jumps up a division to light heavyweight to take on champ Jan Błachowicz in the main event of a stacked UFC 259 card on Saturday night.

The pricing options for the UFC 259 PPV depend on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to buy and watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz, Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling and all of the fights on Saturday night:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 259 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 259 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 259 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 259 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 259 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 259 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 259 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 259 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 259

Where to Watch UFC 259

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 259 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 259 Preview

Israel Adesanya has already defended his 185-pound title successfully twice, so he’s up for a bigger challenge — literally. Adesanya — who is 20-0 as a pro fighter — is making a jump to light heavyweight for a shot at history against reigning champ Jan Błachowicz

Adesanya is looking to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight classes concurrently. Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and Amanda Nunes are the others.

Despite making the jump up, Adesanya says he won’t add much weight for the bout.

“Same flex, baby,” Adesanya told ESPN. “Same thing. It’s just silly to me when people go and decide to add more muscles to their frame that they’re not used to over the years working this game.”

Adesanya did admit, however, that things could go different on the ground if Błachowicz — who could outweigh Adesanya by 20-plus pounds — gets him there.

“If I fought a guy that was 300 pounds, I could probably still beat him,” Adesanya said. “But there’s a problem if he grabs me and decides to pin on me.”

Błachowicz is no slouch, winning eight of his last nine fights — five of those ending inside the distance. While he has nine submissions on his 27-8 resume, Błachowicz promised to show Adesanya some “Legendary Polish Power.”

“We do a lot of wrestling so maybe I will take him down. But, I like fighting standup, every fight starts standing and every fight starts standing,” Jan Blachowicz said. “If I have a chance to take him down I will do it. I watched the fight in kickboxing where he got knocked out many times. I will use my striking to knock him out. It’s part of my game plan but you will have to wait until to see the fight. He will feel the Legendary Polish Power, I promise you.”

UFC 259 Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

UFC 259 Prelims

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

UFC 259 Early Prelims

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Amanda Lemos vs. Livia Renata Souza

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones