How to Buy UFC 261: Price & ESPN+ Bundle Deals

The rematch between Kamaru Usman 18-1-0) and Jorge Masvidal (35-14-0) highlights this weekend’s UFC 261 card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy the UFC 261 PPV:

How to Buy UFC 261 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 261 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 261 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 261 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 261 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 261 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Where to Watch UFC 261

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 261 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 261 Preview

Masvidal and Usman first fought last July, with Usman winning handily in the 5th round. Both fighters took the fight on short notice, and Masvidal has not fought since. Usman has faced Gilbert Burns since then, knocking him out in the third round of their fight in February. Now, Usman and Masvidal will square off again, and while there are three title fights on this card, none as intriguing as this rematch.

“First time I fought Kamaru, he hugged me as hard as he could like we were at prom and tried to rub his feet with mine which was awkward and weird,” Masvidal said, via GiveMeSport. “The fight didn’t go as expected because I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough.”

The underdog says he has learned from his loss last summer, however. “I definitely learnt things in the first fight that will help me in the rematch. The first thing being he hits not hard at all. He’s one of the softest hitters I’ve ever been in front of, period,” Masvidal added.

For his part, the defending welterweight champion is ready to end this budding rivalry once and for all, and has complete confidence he’s going to do just that Saturday. “At the end of the day, it’s not about him. It’s about me,” Usman told MMA Fighting this week.

“I personally wasn’t satisfied with the way that I dominated him. I don’t feel like I fully broke him in the way that satisfied me. That’s why I called for it again. When I’m going through my career and I’m older and I’m sitting down and I’m like yep, broke him. Yep, broke him, too. Yep, knocked his ass out. I want to definitively sit back and say yep, I took care of that one. That was light work for me,” he added.

Here’s a look at the fight list for both the main card and the undercard:

MAIN CARD:

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (title fight)

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas (title fight)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade (title fight)

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jim Crute

UNDER CARD:

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Zhu Rong

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

