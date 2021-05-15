How to Buy UFC 262 PPV Tonight

Buy UFC 262

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler headline a stacked UFC 262 card in a battle for the vacant lightweight title at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy the UFC 262 PPV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 262 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 262 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 262 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 262 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 262 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 262 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 262 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 262 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 262

Where to Watch UFC 262

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 262 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 262 Preview

Oliveira and Chandler will be competing for the lightweight title vacated by the recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira (30-8-1) has won eight fights in a row to get to this matchup, and he’s the favorite to take home the belt here. It will be his first chance at a title in nearly 11 years, and Oliveira isn’t about to rest on his laurels.

“I’ll respect him, but I’ll walk forward the entire time,” Oliveira said about Chandler in early April, via MMA News. “If he comes to hit me hard, he’ll eat a counter. We both walk forward all the time. It will be two trucks colliding. I’m not afraid of getting hit. Hit me. If he takes me down, I’ll be doing what I love the most, which is jiu-jitsu. I’m not worried if I stay on the feet or get taken down.”

“All he has is a heavy hand, a heavy punch,” Oliveira added. “I’m complete on the feet and complete on the ground. The only thing he has better than me is wrestling, but I’ll use my jiu-jitsu if he tries to wrestle me so it makes no difference to me.”

For his part, the 35-year-old Chandler (22-5) signed with the UFC as a free agent last year, and he took down Dan Hooker in his debut in January by first-round knockout. The ex-Bellator champ surprised many by scoring this bout, but he says he’s ready to prove himself in a big way.

“If Charles Oliveira takes his foot off the gas at all, chances are he’s going to get finished. I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to keep his foot on the gas. I know I’m going to keep my foot on the gas for 25 minutes. I go out there and I get in Charles Oliveira’s face immediately and he will realize and feel from the first exchange, from the pressure I put on him, he will immediately start to second guess himself,” Chandler told MMA Fighting, while also making a very bold prediction:

“He will immediately start to overreact. He will immediately start to worry about his legs. I’ll go to his head. I’m going to go to his legs. I’m going to go to his body. I’m going to mix it up. A punch is going to land, he’s going to get his clock cleaned. He’s going to wake up to the bright lights of me standing on top the cage about to get my hand raised and UFC gold around my waist. That’s how it’s going to go. I predict it’s going to be in the first round.”

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (Title bout)

Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

UNDERCARD:

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.