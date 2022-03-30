Chelsea Shipp, Texas Murder Suspect Sought: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Shipp is a Texas woman wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

A 22-year-old man, Cody Arnold, has also been charged and is in custody, the sheriff’s office said. Shipp is a 24-year-old Winnie resident, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, that a warrant for Shipp’s arrest on a murder charge had been issued. She remained at large as of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim has been identified by family and friends on Facebook as Katelynn Stone.

Few details about the murder have been made public. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a fatal shooting about 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County. The 16-year-old girl was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Arnold was also found at the scene and was taken into custody.

Here’s what you need to know about Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp:

1. Chelsea Shipp Is Believed to Be Armed & Could Be Driving a 2017 White Dodge Pickup Truck, the Sheriff’s Office Says

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release about Chelsea Shipp, “It is believed that she may still be armed. She is described as a white female, light brown hair, brown eyes. She has tattoo’s on her bicep and forearm.” The sheriff’s office also released photos of her tattoos.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 White Dodge single cab truck, Tx. tag – NLT4812. Shipp is known to frequent Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County.” The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about her possible whereabouts.

“If you have information about this crime or any felony crime there are three ways to contact the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in its press release announcing Shipp is wanted on a murder charge. “You can call 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto http://www.833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.”

2. The Sheriff’s Office Has Not Released Details About How They Believe Shipp Was Involved in the Teen’s Murder

The sheriff’s office has not said how they believe Shipp was involved in the murder of 16-year-old Katelynn Stone. It was also not immediately known if investigators think the girl was fatally shot by Shipp or by Cody Arnold. Additional information, including whether there’s a possible motive, have also not been made public.

The victim was a student at Vidor High School, according to her Facebook page. The relationships between Arnold, Shipp and the victim have not been revealed publicly by authorities.

Stone’s body was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue where an autopsy would be performed, according to the sheriff’s office. It was not immediately known how many times or where she was shot. Arnold is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a murder charge.

3. Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp Is Originally From Crystal Beach, Texas, According to Her Facebook Page

According to her Facebook page, Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp is originally from Crystal Beach, Texas. The ties between Arnold and Shipp were not immediately clear, but they are connected on social media.

On March 3, she wrote in a Facebook post, “Looking for private rv spot or small rv park anywhere from Winnie going towards Orange. If anyone has one, knows about one or sees a post, please let me know!”

According to public records viewed by Heavy, Shipp has also lived in West, Texas, Bolivar, Texas, and Dickinson, Texas. Her social media profiles also show she has spent time in Louisiana. Shipp’s family and friends have not commented publicly about the accusations against her and she could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

4. Shipp’s Instagram & TikTok Have Gained Attention in the Wake of the Announcement From the Sheriff’s Office That She Is Being Sought on Murder Charges

Chelsea Shipp’s Instagram and TikTok pages have drawn a lot of attention from the public after the sheriff’s office said she was wanted on a murder charge. Negative comments and calls for her to turn herself in have flooded both pages. Her latest TikTok videos now have thousands of views.

On Instagram, Shipp wrote in her profile, “I don’t second guess I just roll the dice.” In an October Instagram post, Shipp wrote in the caption, “Never had me much of nothing, always too busy getting by.” In a July post featuring a photo showing her with her middle finger in the air, Shipp wrote, “I give no fckk, hoes come easy 🤷🏼‍♀️👀” In another post she wrote, “Freedom’s just another word for nothin left to lose.. Nothin, don’t mean nothin hun if it ain’t free.”

One of her recent videos features the Lumineers song, “Sleep on the Floor,” with the lyrics, “if we don’t leave this town, we might never make it out.” Shipp added the caption, “if you’re from setx you know what I mean,” a reference to southeast Texas.

Another one of her recent TikTok videos shows her reacting to a trending video of a woman dancing and saying, “so what” to a man having a girlfriend. The video shows Shipp and then the sound of a gun cocking. Shipp wrote in the caption, “they say that I’m crazy and sometimes I feel like I’m crazy.”

In a video posted just after New Year’s in January 2022, Shipp wrote, “I didn’t have a good year at all but thankful to have the family & friends that stuck w/ me through it all.”

Another January video shows Shipp driving and smoking a cigarette with the caption, “Starting 2022 out jobless lmao it be like that.” She added in the caption, “My mouth when it comes to bulls***..typically gets the best of me 😂”

@chelseashipp22 My mouth when it comes to bullshit..typically gets the best of me 😂 ♬ original sound – Chelsea Ann-Marie Sh

5. Cody Arnold, the Man Charged With Murder Along With Chelsea Shipp, Is Being Held on $1 Million Bail

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, “22 year old Cody Arnold was arrested at the home and charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00. Detectives advise that the investigation into other suspects is ongoing.”

It was not immediately clear if Arnold has hired or been appointed an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Jefferson County prosecutors have also not commented about the murder charges against Arnold and Shipp and court documents in the case were not immediately available.

According to his Facebook page, Arnold lives in Beaumont, Texas, and is a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School. His Facebook page says that he is engaged, but does not list his fiancee’s name. Arnold wrote on Facebook in the intro section of his page, “Cody Arnold of Beaumont tx just staying strong and tryin to build a better future.”