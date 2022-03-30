Cassie Carli Missing: Florida Woman Vanishes From Beach

Cassie Carli is a Florida woman who disappeared after last being seen at Navarre Beach.

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a missing/endangered persons investigation. We are currently searching for Cassie Catherine Carli,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post. “She is 37 years of age.”

She is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, who is safe.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carli’s Vehicle Was Recovered

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Carli’s vehicle was located, but she was not with it.

“She was last see on Navarre Beach on Sunday evening. Her car has been recovered but she is still missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact our Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190. This remains a very active investigation,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department wrote on March 30, 2022, “Santa Rosa County Detectives have confirmed that 4 year old Saylor is safe. We continue to search for Cassie Carli. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.”

Carli’s vehicle was located in Navarre, according to Navarre Newspaper. It was found “in Navarre public parking lot off Gulf Blvd, Navarre beach,” according to the newspaper.

Carli’s Friend Posted a Video Plea for Information

Carli’s friend, Sam Graves, posted a video plea on Facebook, in which she revealed some details. The video makes undocumented accusations against Carli’s child’s father, so Heavy is not embedding it here.

In the video, Graves describes it as an “urgent message,” saying, “I need your help.”

She said that Carli vanished after going to pick up her child from a “scheduled custody exchange,” with the father of her child, who lives in the Panama City area.

“Cassie never came home,” she said, adding that the father of Carli’s child is from Brazil. His name is Marcus Spanevelo.

According to Graves, Carli’s father received a text message, purportedly from her, saying she was having car trouble. Then he received a text message from the father of her child, saying she had “started going crazy” and he was bringing her to Graves’ house, but she never arrived.

Authorities have not confirmed that information.

There Are Active Searches for Carli

There are active searches for Carli.

Graves wrote on Facebook on March 30, 2022, “Resuming the search for Cassie Carli this morning. Goal is to complete the search between Navarre and Pensacola, begin search of “tipped” ares on HWY 85, and Destin.”

“Meeting location is same as yesterday… water tower behind Juana’s. We are setting up a headquarters and information center there today,” Graves wrote. “…TOGETHER WE WILL FIND HER and bring her HOME. ❣️”

Carli Filled Her Facebook Page With Photos With Her Daughter

Carli’s Facebook page is filled with photos showing her with her young daughter. She also posted pictures of beaches and sunsets.

On March 26, Spanevelo posted a video showing their child walking on a beach on his Facebook page.



Navarre beach, located in Navarre, Florida, describes itself as Florida’s “most relaxing place.”

According to online records, Carli lives in Navarre and has lived in other communities throughout Florida, including Destin.

