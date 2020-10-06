Claudia Conway Calls Trump ‘A Joke’: Claims President Is Still Very Sick

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, first went on TikTok to reveal her 53-year-old mother had tested positive for coronavirus, and then two days later, the 15-year-old revealed she has also tested positive for COVID-19. On October 5, Claudia dropped another COVID-19 related bombshell.

After learning that Donald Trump was being discharged from Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday, Claudia called his early release “ridiculous.” Trump tweeted “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” — and Claudia couldn’t help but, “lol.”

She wrote, “He is so ridiculous, apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.” To TikTok users responding to say that Trump was doing better, Claudia quickly shut them down. She added, “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better.'”

stan claudia conway for clear skin tbh💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/lr4C4G5X1K — 🎃 (@louisfinelxne) October 5, 2020

Claudia wrote of Trump, “he is receiving the world’s best healthcare right now… ‘don’t be afraid’ he is such a joke.” Defending her statement, Claudia added, “I literally have covid right now i cannot breath.”

Claudia Claimed Her Mother Kellyanne Conway Initially Lied About Her Positive COVID-19 Test Results Before ‘Infecting the Whole Family’

On October 4, Claudia shared a black-and-white video with her 1 million followers on TikTok with a message that read, “hey guys currently dying of covid!” with the song “The Loser” by Zach Farache playing in the background. The day before, Claudia posted a TikTok video complaining that her mother was “coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for covid.”

Claudia also claimed her mother initially lied to her about her test results. She wrote in the comments section that “she also lied to me today and said her test was negative when it literally wasn’t and I spent all day around her. will be spending my birthday in quarantine.”

Claudia Conway is a treasure and now a primary news source. https://t.co/0TiXfhHC0N pic.twitter.com/ClS6nqtv5Z — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) October 3, 2020

On October 2, Claudia broke the news that her mother had tested positive for coronavirus. The TikTok video, in which she wears a large face mask, includes the text: “update my mom has covid.” Kellyanne Conway confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter following her daughter’s reveal.

Conway tweeted, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

In a second video post on Friday night, Claudia wrote, “I’m furious. Wear your masks. Don’t listen to our idiot f****** president piece of s***. Protect yourselves and those around you.”

Claudia Is Angry That Her Mom Attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination Ceremony, Which Is Now Considered a COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Event

Kellyanne Conway just confirmed reports she has COVID-19. Here is a video of her having an extended, close conversation with Bill Barr at the Rose Garden superspreader event last weekend:pic.twitter.com/s07mtfo8Rl — LeAHHHHHH!!! 😱 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 3, 2020



On October 2, in a TikTok video that has since been made private, Claudia included the caption, “All for the stupid Amy Coney Barrett thing.” The celebration of Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has been dubbed a “superspreader” event after numerous Republican guests in attendance at the mask-free event with no social distancing tested positive for coronavirus.

Claudia posted text over the clip that read, “My mom two weeks ago: It’ll be fine. Masks are stupid.” Then it cut to another clip that read, “Infects the whole family.”

The ceremony for Barrett took place at the White House on September 26. During the event, Kellyanne Conway was seen talking closely with U.S. Attorney General William Barr in the Rose Garden. However, Barr tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, as reported by ABC News.

Claudia, who’s one of four children, was already planning to quarantine before testing positive. She captioned her first TikTok video on Friday night, “Bye, I’m done. I’ll see you all in two weeks,” referencing the CDC’s recommended quarantine period for people who have been exposed to the virus.

