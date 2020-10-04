WATCH: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Is ‘Dying’ of COVID-19

Two days after Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, went on TikTok to reveal her 53-year-old mother has tested positive for coronavirus, the 15-year-old revealed she has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 4, Conway shared a black and white video with her 1 million followers on TikTok with a message that read, “Hey guys, Currently dying of covid!” with the song, “The Loser,” by Zach Farache playing in the background. The day before, Conway posted a TikTok video complaining that her mother was “coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for covid.”

Conway also claimed her mother initially lied to her about her test results. She wrote in the comments section that “she also lied to me today and said her test was negative when it literally wasn’t and I spent all day around her… Guess I will be spending my birthday in quarantine.”

On October 2, Conway broke the news that her mother had tested positive for coronavirus. She posted a video while wearing a large mask over her face with text that read, “Update: My mom has covid.” Kellyanne Conway confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter following her daughter’s reveal.

Kellyanne Conway tweeted, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

In a second video post on Friday night, Conway’s daughter wrote, “I’m furious. Wear your masks. Don’t listen to our idiot f***ing president piece of s***. Protect yourselves and those around you.”

Conway Is Angry That Her Mom Attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination Ceremony, Which Is Now Considered a COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Event

On October 2, in a video that has since been made private, Conway captioned the post by writing, “All for the stupid Amy Coney Barrett thing” – which has been dubbed a “superspreader” event after numerous Republican guests in attendance at the mask-free event tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway posted text over the clip that reads, “My mom two weeks ago: It’ll be fine. Masks are stupid.” Then it cuts to another clip that reads, “Infects the whole family.”

Barrett’s Supreme Court justice nominee ceremony took place at the White House on September 26. During the event, Kellyanne Conway was seen talking closely with U.S. Attorney General William Barr in the Rose Garden. However, Barr tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, as reported by ABC News.

Conway, who’s one of four children, was already planning to quarantine before testing positive. She captioned her first TikTok video on Friday night, “Bye, I’m done. I’ll see you all in two weeks,” referencing the CDC’s recommended quarantine period for people who have been exposed to the virus.

Kellyanne Conway Stepped Down From Her Role as President Trump’s Advisor in August

Kellyanne Conway, who’d served as President Donald Trump’s senior advisor since he was elected into the White House, announced in a statement on Sunday, August 23, that she was stepping down from her post at the end of the month.

Conway and her husband, George Conway III, a conservative lawyer and notable critic of Trump, will both take a break from politics, according to the statement, in order to devote more time to their family.

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” the statement said.

George Conway also announced on Twitter that he would be withdrawing from The Lincoln Project — a Republican anti-Trump political action committee that he co-founded — and taking a break from the social media platform.

The news came as a shock to many, especially the Conways’ eldest daughter, Claudia, who tweeted a day before that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” amid an ongoing public feud with her mother. Claudia took to TikTok to share her reaction, and at first, she was speechless.

However, in a second TikTok video, Claudia announced with vindication, “Look at what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen!”

On August 22, the Conways’ eldest daughter made it clear that she was disappointed in both her mother and father. She tweeted, “as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop ‘stanning’ him.”

During a live session on TikTok, Claudia went into further detail on the emotional abuse she’s received from both parents. “This whole show of leaving isn’t really going to be effective. I think they’re just scared I’m going to emancipate myself, which I am. I am going to try.”

As for her mother, she tweeted, “my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

