WATCH: Claudia Conway’s Strong Reaction to Parents Break from Politics

Kellyanne Conway, who’s served as President Trump’s senior advisor since he was elected into the White House, announced in a statement on Sunday evening that she would step down from her post at the end of the month.

Conway, who’s married and has four children with lawyer George Conway III, a conservative lawyer and notable critic of Trump, will also be taking a break from politics. The couple both stated that were looking to devote more time to family.

The news came as a shock to many, especially the Conways eldest daughter, Claudia, who tweeted a day before that she was “officially pushing for emancipation,” amid an ongoing public feud between Conway and her daughter. Claudia took to TikTok to share her reaction, and at first, she was absolutely speechless.

@datjerseygirl the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE ♬ original sound – datjerseygirl

However, in a second TikTok video, Claudia announced with vindication, “Look at what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen!”

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

On August 22, the Conways eldest daughter made it clear that she was disappointed in both her mother and father, the latter of whom co-founded The Lincoln Project, a community of republicans against Trump. She tweeted, “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him.”

During a live session on TikTok, Claudia went into further detail on the emotional abuse she’s received from both parents. “This whole show of leaving isn’t really going to be effective. I think they’re just scared I’m going to emancipate myself, which I am. I am going to try.”

So Claudia just jumped on TikTok live to tell everyone that @gtconway3d and @KellyannePolls left their jobs to "focus on family" but have been physically and emotionally abusive for years. pic.twitter.com/7VGfDyUVCL — Akton17 (@fnm221) August 24, 2020

As for her mother, who Claudia said got her arrested a few weeks ago, she tweeted, “My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia Said ‘No One Hates Donald Trump More Than Me’

On August 16, the 15-year-old sent out a particularly scathing tweet that said, “There is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me.” She also shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Trump and the United States Postal Service.

Claudia retweeted a Vice article that detailed how “the United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given… In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots.” Claudia commented, “Yeah, so THIS is CRAZY.”

In a post that now appears to be deleted, Claudia also retweeted a photo of mailboxes being removed in Portland, Oregon, and said, “pardon me but WHAT? are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? donald j. trump is a tyrant. i have no words.”

In Conway’s resignation letter on Sunday, she mentioned the radically contrasting political beliefs in her household. She said on behalf of her husband:

We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

Claudia Was ‘Devasted’ That Her Mother Was Speaking at the Republican National Convention



One day before Conway announced she was stepping down from her role at the White House, Claudia tweeted how disappointed she was in her mother for choosing to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. She tweeted, “i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”

Conway, however, thanked the Trump administration for giving her this wonderful career opportunity. She wrote:

I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the VicePresident and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

